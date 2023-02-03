Police attempt to trace family of woman in critical condition following crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in Glasgow are attempting to trace the family of a woman who is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious road crash on Thursday evening.

The woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in the city following a collision involving a grey Volkswagen Tiguan at around 8.15pm on Elmbank Street at the junction with St Vincent Street.

She was taken to hospital where she is described as being in a critical condition.

Shortly before this, a pedestrian died on St Vincent Street following a collision with two vehicles.

The identity of the injured woman is unknown and extensive inquiries are being carried out to identify her and notify her family.

Sergeant Chris Hoggans, of the Road Policing Department based in Glasgow, said: “It is imperative we find out who this woman is so we can contact her family and let them know what has happened.

“She is aged between 35–45 years old, has light brown/blond hair and was wearing a light cream coloured jacket.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to contact us with any information they may have relevant to this investigation, or who can help us identify the pedestrian involved.

“In particular, I would ask members of the public with recording devices to please check their images as they could assist in our investigation.”