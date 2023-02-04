Cash stolen from shop after worker threatened with knife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for information after a shop worker was threatened with a knife during a robbery.

Officers were called to the Usave convenience store on Lynedoch Street in Greenock at around 7.30am on Friday.

During a robbery which saw a four-figure sum of cash taken, the 19-year-old shop assistant was threatened by a man brandishing a knife.

The man is described as between 5ft 6in and 5ft 10in, of stocky build and aged between his late 20s and early 40s.

The man was wearing white trainers, grey jogging bottoms, a black jacket with its hood up and a white face mask.

Detective Sergeant Martin Clark asked for any witnesses or those with information to come forward.

He said: “Officers are checking CCTV and carrying out local inquiries but are keen to hear from anyone who may recognise the description of the man or who has any information that may assist the investigation.

“We believe the suspect was in the area of Lynedoch Street, Bank Street, Regent Street and Lyle Street prior to the incident and so we are appealing for anyone was in the area, for example delivery drivers, between 7am and 7.30 am to get in touch.”

Witnesses are asked to contact police, quoting the reference number of 0517 of February 3.