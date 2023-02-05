Man, 79, killed by bus in Edinburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 79-year-old man has died after being hit by a bus.

The man was struck at around 5.35pm on Saturday in Haymarket Terrace, Edinburgh.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pedestrian, a 79-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses in an effort to understand the circumstances of the collision.

“At this time, our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the man who died,” said Sergeant Barry Somerville of the Edinburgh road policing unit.

“We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident and would appeal to anyone who was in the Haymarket Terrace or Clifton Terrace area around the time of the crash to please come forward.

“If you have any information, or potential dashcam footage, which could assist our inquiries, please call police on 101, quoting incident 2828 of 4 February.”