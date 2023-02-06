Search launched for girl, 11, missing overnight

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who has been missing overnight.

Officers said Kaitlyn Easson was last seen in Gala Park, Galashiels, at around 5.30pm on Sunday.

Police said the disappearance is “very out of character” for her.

She is 5ft 2in and slim, with long blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing a white jumper, brown trousers and boots.

Officers are appealing for the help of the public to trace an 11-year-old girl reported missing from Galashiels. Kaitlyn Easson was last seen in the Gala Park area around 5.30pm on Sunday, 5 February, 2023.https://t.co/R6LsWomcdX pic.twitter.com/E9PVDn6Sda — Scottish Borders Police (@BordersPolice) February 6, 2023

Police Inspector Robbie Noble said: “This is very out of character for Kaitlyn and we are growing increasingly concerned for her.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to trace her and I am appealing for anyone who has seen Kaitlyn or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us.

“We would also appeal to Kaitlyn herself to get in touch to let us know she is safe.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 3314 of 5 February 2023.