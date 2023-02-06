Search launched for girl, 11, missing overnight By Press Association February 6 2023, 9.50am Kaitlyn Easson has been missing since 5.30pm on Sunday (Police Scotland/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who has been missing overnight. Officers said Kaitlyn Easson was last seen in Gala Park, Galashiels, at around 5.30pm on Sunday. Police said the disappearance is “very out of character” for her. She is 5ft 2in and slim, with long blonde hair. When last seen she was wearing a white jumper, brown trousers and boots. Officers are appealing for the help of the public to trace an 11-year-old girl reported missing from Galashiels.Kaitlyn Easson was last seen in the Gala Park area around 5.30pm on Sunday, 5 February, 2023.https://t.co/R6LsWomcdX pic.twitter.com/E9PVDn6Sda— Scottish Borders Police (@BordersPolice) February 6, 2023 Police Inspector Robbie Noble said: “This is very out of character for Kaitlyn and we are growing increasingly concerned for her. “Our inquiries are ongoing to trace her and I am appealing for anyone who has seen Kaitlyn or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us. “We would also appeal to Kaitlyn herself to get in touch to let us know she is safe.” Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 3314 of 5 February 2023. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll 2 The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how… 2 3 St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added 7 4 Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million 5 Billy Thomson tributes paid after Dundee United Hall of Fame goalkeeper dies aged 64 6 Tayside and Fife jobs lost as M&Co to close all stores 7 Man, 39, charged after car lands on roof in Fife crash 8 Controversial retail boss Mike Ashley in talks to buy Dundee Overgate 9 Fife fiend who blamed identical brother for vile images is jailed 10 ‘Babbling’ drug-driver caused pile-up outside Kirkcaldy hospital More from The Courier Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer BREAKING: Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes guilty of murder and rape Fife funeral director submits plans for the East Neuk's first eco-cemetery Golf stars join backlash over Swilcan Bridge paving LEE WILKIE: Billy Thomson was a big name but was never 'big time' -… Nicola Sturgeon expects Dundee to set out 'balanced' budget despite 'perfect storm' warning Culross: Journeying back in time to the 'Outlander' village renowned as one of Scotland's… Dundee Carseview nurse who sent 'sexually-motivated' texts to former patient hits out Fife Council probes Swilcan Bridge 'patio' planning permission Jury directed to find Andrew Innes guilty of Troon Avenue double murder Editor's Picks Former Dundee chief Harry MacLean set to face down Dundee Stars sharpshooters in charity challenge John MacGillivray obituary: Instructor who taught half of Dundee to drive dies TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Reaction to Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ borders on hysterical Rapist faces lengthy spell in prison for near-quarter-century of abusing women and children in Fife Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for Dundee Steven Fletcher ‘didn’t leave the house’ after Kilmarnock flop — but reckons Dundee United showed survival credentials against Hearts The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how your school scored Predatory ‘monster’ in Valentine’s Day sex attack on Dundee schoolgirl Wee Red Town’s story told in Felicity’s Kirrie phone kiosk art gallery exhibition Garage manager warns ‘death waiting to happen’ on pothole-ridden road to Tayport Most Commented 1 Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about cycle lane plans 2 Perth teacher loses £20,000 claim after quitting job over racist abuse by pupils 3 Animal lovers celebrate as Fife Foxhounds disbands for 'financial reasons' 4 £200k commission offered for 'placemaking' sculptures on Broughty Ferry to Monifieth cycle lane 5 St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added 6 Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry 7 REBECCA BAIRD: 'No one wants to work' - and no one should have to 8 Dundee businessman's fury after Facebook account hacked 9 Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance 10 Fife MP launches Westminster bid for independence referendum powers