Family which fled wartorn Ukraine thanks Scots for their ‘generous hospitality’

A refugee Ukrainian family living on a cruise ship in Leith has thanked the people of Edinburgh for making them feel welcome.

Nataliia Polyakhovich, 45, fled her home in Kyiv with her son, Volodymyr, 14, and daughter, Yeva, 16, last February after Russian forces attacked the country.

She left behind her husband, Yaroslav, 45, who works for the Ukraine government, and the family cat. They packed a few bags and travelled to Bulgaria, using whatever transport they could find.

After several months in Bulgaria, the family briefly returned to Kyiv before securing a UK visa and flying to Scotland.

Volodymyr and Yeva have settled into school (Phil Wilkinson/PA)

They have joined thousands of other Ukrainian refugees on the former cruise ship, MS Victoria, which has been their home for the last six months.

Ms Polyakhovich she says she is grateful for the kindness shown by the people of Edinburgh.

She said: “We are so grateful to the people of Edinburgh for the generous hospitality they have shown us.

“We have lost so much in this war, but to have the city welcome us with open arms, and offer my children a place in school, gives me so much hope for the future.”

Nataliia left behind her husband Yaroslav, centre (Nataliia Polyakhovich/PA)

Her two children are attending Trinity Academy in Edinburgh, alongside other Ukrainian students, her son Volodymyr continues his Ukrainian studies remotely via a project supported by Theirworld, the global children’s charity founded by Sarah Brown, the wife of former prime minister Gordon Brown.

Ms Brown, chair of Theirworld, said: “This brutal war has torn children away from everything that gives them safety and security: their family, friends, teachers and school.

“Arriving in a foreign country, often unable to speak the language, children can be traumatised, bewildered and afraid.

“In times of crisis, how our society treats refugees reflects who we are.

“I’m delighted that the people of Edinburgh have shown such compassion and kindness to refugees like Volodymyr and his family who have suffered so much since the start of the conflict.”

The Stay with Ukraine project delivers online lessons on Ukrainian language, literature and history to hundreds of young refugees, as well as allowing children to study outside school hours, enable refugee children like Volodymyr to study in their own language and meet other Ukrainian children.

The lessons also help children to cope with trauma and reduces the chances of them falling behind when they return to school back at home.