Three held by police over death of a man in Peterhead

Three men have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Peterhead.

Police were called to an address in the Aberdeenshire town at about 9pm on Sunday following reports that a man had died.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to an address in Ives Road, Peterhead, around 9pm on Sunday, 5 February, following a report of the death of a man.

“Three men, aged 21, 22 and 27, have been arrested and inquiries are ongoing.”