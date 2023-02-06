Kaitlyn Easson found safe and well, police confirm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An 11-year-old girl reported missing from the Scottish Borders has been found safe and well, police confirmed.

Kaitlyn Easson, from Galashiels, was last seen in the town’s centre at about 5.45pm on Sunday before she was reported missing later that evening.

Police Scotland renewed an appeal to help find her the following day, 24 hours after she had been reported missing, and urged the public to help them in the search.

We can confirm Kaitlyn Easson reported missing from Galashiels has been traced safe and well. Thank you to all who shared our appeals. pic.twitter.com/K88NTGCGJx — Lothians & Scottish Borders Police (@LothBordPolice) February 6, 2023

But on Monday evening officers confirmed Kaitlyn had been traced “safe and well.”

At about 10.30pm, a spokesperson for police said: “We can confirm Kaitlyn Easson reported missing from Galashiels has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to all who shared our appeals.”

A community-wide search was launched after Kaitlyn was reported missing in what Police Commander Chief Superintendent Catriona Paton described as “a huge operation.”

Assistance was provided from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Border Search and Rescue Unit, volunteers and specialist teams from Police Scotland, including investigators, divers and air support.