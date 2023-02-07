Dog walker dies after being hit by car By Press Association February 7 2023, 9.17am Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man has died after he and his dog were hit by a car. The incident happened in Bartiebeith Road in the Queenslie area of Glasgow at around 8.30pm on Monday. Emergency services attended and the 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The dog was taken to a vet but its condition is not known. Police Scotland is appealing for information following a fatal crash on Bartiebeith Road, Glasgow.Around 8.30pm on Monday, 6 February, 2023, a 64-year-old man and his dog were struck by a red Nissan Micra car.Read more – https://t.co/WBavmUnwff pic.twitter.com/7lmu52NMIN— Glasgow City Centre Police (@GlasgowCPolice) February 7, 2023 Police are appealing for information about the collision, which involved a red Nissan Micra car. Sergeant Adnan Alam, of Glasgow Road Policing, said: “I am appealing for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact us. “I would ask any motorists, particularly with dashcams, who were in and around that area to check the footage as it may have captured images that could assist in our investigation.” The road was closed for around six hours after the incident for crash scene investigations. Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3549 of Monday February 6 2023. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how… 2 2 Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out 3 Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee 4 Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll 5 Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary 6 Dundee double murder: The inside story of the Troon Avenue killer 7 Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer 8 Fife Council probes Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ planning permission 9 Woman taken to hospital after Forfar High Street fire 10 Fife poultry farm is latest victim of bird flu outbreak More from The Courier St Andrews student tells of brain tumour diagnosis after nine months visiting doctor with… Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears Man, 22, seriously assaulted on Perthshire road by pair on quad bike Dundee and the SPFL Trust Trophy: Do they take clash with specialists Raith Rovers… LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are in serious trouble - they need a serious reaction… Drey Wright was a St Johnstone 'tap-in' merchant with a career high of 3… Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn't get 'a… 7ft Dundee statues show how disposable vape problem just keeps getting bigger The scandal and success behind Fife artist Jack Vettriano’s The Singing Butler When Dundee post office was transformed into 'superclub' Circus and London nightclub Editor's Picks Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn’t get ‘a decent night’s sleep’ Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary Union boss fears redundancy pay changes at Perth and Kinross Council could lead to compulsory job cuts Dundee United icon Hamish McAlpine pays tribute to Billy Thomson: The studious stopper who became a Tannadice master Fife poultry farm is latest victim of bird flu outbreak 7ft Dundee statues show how disposable vape problem just keeps getting bigger Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee When Dundee post office was transformed into ‘superclub’ Circus and London nightclub The scandal and success behind Fife artist Jack Vettriano’s The Singing Butler The Bridal Hut: First look at Kirkcaldy’s new ‘one stop’ wedding emporium Most Commented 1 Nicola Sturgeon expects Dundee to set out 'balanced' budget despite 'perfect storm' warning 2 Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about cycle lane plans 3 Perth teacher loses £20,000 claim after quitting job over racist abuse by pupils 4 Animal lovers celebrate as Fife Foxhounds disbands for 'financial reasons' 5 £200k commission offered for 'placemaking' sculptures on Broughty Ferry to Monifieth cycle lane 6 St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added 7 Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry 8 REBECCA BAIRD: 'No one wants to work' - and no one should have to 9 Dundee businessman's fury after Facebook account hacked 10 Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance