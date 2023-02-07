Critically injured mystery pedestrian identified following appeal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A mystery crash victim has now been identified, police have confirmed.

The 64-year-old pedestrian was critically injured after being involved in a collision with a grey VW Tiguan car in Glasgow on Thursday.

Officers were unable to identify her for several days and appealed for information to assist.

Police Scotland said on Tuesday the woman has now been identified and her family informed.

She remains in the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The crash happened on Elmbank Street at its junction with St Vincent Street at around 8.15pm on Thursday.

The driver of the car, a 57-year-old man, was not injured and inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

The force said in a statement: “The 64-year-old woman has been identified and her family has been notified.

“The lady remains in hospital.

“Officers would like to thank everyone who shared information regarding this incident.”