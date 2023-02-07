Critically injured mystery pedestrian identified following appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Critically injured mystery pedestrian identified following appeal

By Press Association
February 7 2023, 10.50am
The injured woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
The injured woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

A mystery crash victim has now been identified, police have confirmed.

The 64-year-old pedestrian was critically injured after being involved in a collision with a grey VW Tiguan car in Glasgow on Thursday.

Officers were unable to identify her for several days and appealed for information to assist.

Police Scotland said on Tuesday the woman has now been identified and her family informed.

She remains in the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The crash happened on Elmbank Street at its junction with St Vincent Street at around 8.15pm on Thursday.

The driver of the car, a 57-year-old man, was not injured and inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

The force said in a statement: “The 64-year-old woman has been identified and her family has been notified.

“The lady remains in hospital.

“Officers would like to thank everyone who shared information regarding this incident.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
2
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
3
Lauren Hunt.
Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee
4
Orrock pinched pants from Arbroath washing lines.
Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll
5
Adam Alexander's mum Tricia Bremner and sister Gillian Watson are featuring in a new Netflix documentary about his disappearance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary
6
Andrew Innes, charged with the Dundee Troon Avenue murders
Dundee double murder: The inside story of the Troon Avenue killer
7
Andrew Innes younger and how he looks now
Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer
8
The new stone circle at the entrance to the Swilcan Bridge at the Old Course, St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fife Council probes Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ planning permission
9
Police have closed Forfar High Street following a fire. Image: Paul Reid.
Woman taken to hospital after Forfar High Street fire
10
Image: Shutterstock/Photoarte
Fife poultry farm is latest victim of bird flu outbreak

More from The Courier

Terry Masson is on the brink of becoming the all-time appearance holder at Montrose. Image: SNS.
Stewart Petrie calls Terry Masson a 'Montrose legend' as midfielder edges towards club appearance…
From left: Ian Murray, Jamie Gullan, William Akio, Lewis Vaughan. Images: SNS.
Who is and isn't available for Raith Rovers' cup tests versus Dundee and Motherwell?
St Andrews University student Rhudi Kennedy. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
St Andrews student tells of brain tumour diagnosis after nine months visiting doctor with…
Roofer John Pryde died after the fall in Cupar. Image: Central Scotland News.
Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears
The B8062 Dunning to Auchterarder road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 22, seriously assaulted on Perthshire road by pair on quad bike
Fin Robertson scored as Dundee booked a place in the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final. Image: SNS.
Dundee and the SPFL Trust Trophy: Do they take clash with specialists Raith Rovers…
United were beaten 3-1 at Hearts on Saturday. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are in serious trouble - they need a serious reaction…
Drey Wright. Image: SNS.
Drey Wright was a St Johnstone 'tap-in' merchant with a career high of 3…
Andrew Innes was on hunger strike in Perth Prison.
Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn't get 'a…
Dundee artist Dan Tough has made 7ft vape sculptures to spread awareness of the environmental damage done by disposable vapes.
7ft Dundee statues show how disposable vape problem just keeps getting bigger

Editor's Picks

Most Commented