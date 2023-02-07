Critically injured mystery pedestrian identified following appeal By Press Association February 7 2023, 10.50am The injured woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A mystery crash victim has now been identified, police have confirmed. The 64-year-old pedestrian was critically injured after being involved in a collision with a grey VW Tiguan car in Glasgow on Thursday. Officers were unable to identify her for several days and appealed for information to assist. Police Scotland said on Tuesday the woman has now been identified and her family informed. She remains in the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. The crash happened on Elmbank Street at its junction with St Vincent Street at around 8.15pm on Thursday. The driver of the car, a 57-year-old man, was not injured and inquiries into the crash are ongoing. The force said in a statement: “The 64-year-old woman has been identified and her family has been notified. “The lady remains in hospital. “Officers would like to thank everyone who shared information regarding this incident.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how… 2 2 Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out 3 Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee 4 Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll 5 Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary 6 Dundee double murder: The inside story of the Troon Avenue killer 7 Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer 8 Fife Council probes Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ planning permission 9 Woman taken to hospital after Forfar High Street fire 10 Fife poultry farm is latest victim of bird flu outbreak More from The Courier Stewart Petrie calls Terry Masson a 'Montrose legend' as midfielder edges towards club appearance… Who is and isn't available for Raith Rovers' cup tests versus Dundee and Motherwell? St Andrews student tells of brain tumour diagnosis after nine months visiting doctor with… Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears Man, 22, seriously assaulted on Perthshire road by pair on quad bike Dundee and the SPFL Trust Trophy: Do they take clash with specialists Raith Rovers… LEE WILKIE: Dundee United are in serious trouble - they need a serious reaction… Drey Wright was a St Johnstone 'tap-in' merchant with a career high of 3… Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn't get 'a… 7ft Dundee statues show how disposable vape problem just keeps getting bigger Editor's Picks Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn’t get ‘a decent night’s sleep’ Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary Union boss fears redundancy pay changes at Perth and Kinross Council could lead to compulsory job cuts Dundee United icon Hamish McAlpine pays tribute to Billy Thomson: The studious stopper who became a Tannadice master Fife poultry farm is latest victim of bird flu outbreak 7ft Dundee statues show how disposable vape problem just keeps getting bigger Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee When Dundee post office was transformed into ‘superclub’ Circus and London nightclub The scandal and success behind Fife artist Jack Vettriano’s The Singing Butler The Bridal Hut: First look at Kirkcaldy’s new ‘one stop’ wedding emporium Most Commented 1 Good for business or 'horrific' for shops? We asked people on Perth Road about cycle lane plans 2 Perth teacher loses £20,000 claim after quitting job over racist abuse by pupils 3 Animal lovers celebrate as Fife Foxhounds disbands for 'financial reasons' 4 £200k commission offered for 'placemaking' sculptures on Broughty Ferry to Monifieth cycle lane 5 St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added 6 REBECCA BAIRD: 'No one wants to work' - and no one should have to 7 Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry 8 Dundee businessman's fury after Facebook account hacked 9 Perth Harbour fate to be decided next week as future hangs in balance 10 Tayside Contracts chiefs criticised for Angus school 20mph safety signs flashing 24/7