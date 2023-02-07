Tips from public ‘vital in helping catch murderers and drug dealers’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tip-offs from the Scottish public to Crimestoppers Scotland have helped police make hundreds of arrests last year, including five people who were charged with killing others.

Crimestoppers Scotland said information provided by the public about drug supply, manufacture and dealing continued to rise and when passed on to the police, helped recover drugs with an estimated street value of more than half a million.

The independent charity said it received more than 16,000 anonymous contacts from the Scottish public in the past year.

From the information they passed on, a total 357 people were arrested and charged, including five who were charged with murder or other unlawful killings, according to Crimestoppers Scotland’s annual report.

This was a fall of 35% on the previous year.

Among those arrested were 13 people charged with hate crime, 54 people charged with driving under the influence of drink or drugs and 48 accused of driving while banned and uninsured.

Two people were arrested for firearms offences and three people on the wanted list were charged as a result of the information passed on.

The number of positive outcomes following police action from Crimestoppers reports rose by a fifth compared to the previous year, to 935, and included 163 vulnerable and safeguarding issues.

More than 58,000 people reported crime anonymously to the website for Fearless, the youth programme of Crimestoppers, which is the highest on record.

Of the 16,382 pieces of information passed on to the authorities by Crimestoppers Scotland in the past year, 12,709 of these were deemed “actionable intelligence” by law enforcement.

Today we launched our annual impact with @ElenaWhitham Minister for Community Safety. Thanks to your anonymous information, life across #Scotland is better & safer for many.👏More here: https://t.co/MmvkZlGUAe @theBSCprogramme pic.twitter.com/adweTuy6eQ — Crimestoppers Scotland (@CrimestopSCOT) February 7, 2023

Angela Parker, national manager for Crimestoppers Scotland, said: “We are continually grateful for people across Scotland who come forward and trust us with their information. From drug dealing to child harm and neglect, we heard from thousands of people concerned about crime in their communities.

“We are so encouraged and grateful to those who contacted our charity – thanks to you, life is better for many and communities across Scotland are safer.”

Police Scotland’s Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said: “The annual report makes it clear that our communities remain confident in using the service provided by Crimestoppers. The information provided anonymously helps Police Scotland’s officers tackle crimes that affect our citizens.

“We also want to acknowledge the support that Fearless provides to our young people, in schools and our communities which undoubtedly helped their resilience during the past few difficult years and understand that we can also play a part in keeping everyone safe.”

Community safety minister Elena Whitham added: “I would like to thank Crimestoppers, Police Scotland and members of the public for their support and efforts.

“The Scottish Government is backing this with £3.4 billion for justice system in the next financial year to fund vital front-line services, provide continued support for victims and witnesses, and to tackle the causes of offending.”