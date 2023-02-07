Two charged following death of man in Peterhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a man in Peterhead.

Emergency services were called to an incident in the town’s Ives Road at about 9pm on Sunday.

The man who died has been identified as Andrew Ross, 52, from Aberdeen, police said.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Mr Ross’s family said: “The family are coming to terms with their loss and respect privacy at this difficult time.”

The two men who have been charged are aged 21 and 27.

They are expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

A third man has been released without charge, police confirmed.