Dance centre to cut classes and staff as energy bills rocket

A 350% rise in energy bills has forced Scotland’s national dance centre to start redundancy consultations and cut classes by more than half.

Dance Base, based in Edinburgh’s Grassmarket, said it is currently working to stem losses caused by energy costs, inflation and what it claimed is a decade of declining financial support for the cultural sector.

The board and the senior management said the current financial model is “no longer viable”.

As a result, the organisation will make temporary cuts to its programme of activity from April, dropping to two of its four studios, and is also consulting on a number of proposed redundancies.

Classes and jobs will be cut due to the increasing costs (Dance Base/PA)

It has had to use its financial reserves to meet losses of around £120,000 this financial year, and will rent out some of the space at its Grassmarket building on a commercial basis in future.

Staff numbers are expected to be reduced from 19 to 12, with classes dropping from 100 last year to 40.

Dance Base also said it will not be organising or running its own Edinburgh Fringe programme this year, due the financial situation.

Jim Hollington, chief executive of Dance Base, said: “We are incredibly proud of the important role Dance Base has played over 30 years supporting dance and dance artists at our purpose-built centre that is the pride of Scotland.

“However, we are not able to cover a 350% rise in energy bills and the 10% increases in most other costs through simply increasing prices and cutting costs, and nor do we believe it is right to raise our prices at this tough time for everyone when so many need access to activities which support their health and wellbeing.

Dance Base is known for its Fringe performances (Dance Base/PA)

“Following such strong support through the Covid pandemic, we have actively engaged with our funders and the Scottish Government over the last six months to find a solution. It is deeply disappointing that in fact funding cuts were announced to Creative Scotland’s budget as our situation worsened.

“To create space to develop that model over the coming months, we will regrettably need to reduce our activity and staffing levels from April to ensure that we remain financially strong.

“This will mean the loss of valuable members of the team who have committed many years to dance and Dance Base, which is deeply saddening.

“We will retain a core of activity supporting dance artists and those who love to dance during this time, and look forward to expanding and developing new activity to support dance and dance artists in Scotland in the future.”