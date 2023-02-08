Dance centre to cut classes and staff as energy bills rocket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Dance centre to cut classes and staff as energy bills rocket

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 11.04am
Dance Base is to reduce classes in a bid to cut costs (Dance Base/PA)
Dance Base is to reduce classes in a bid to cut costs (Dance Base/PA)

A 350% rise in energy bills has forced Scotland’s national dance centre to start redundancy consultations and cut classes by more than half.

Dance Base, based in Edinburgh’s Grassmarket, said it is currently working to stem losses caused by energy costs, inflation and what it claimed is a decade of declining financial support for the cultural sector.

The board and the senior management said the current financial model is “no longer viable”.

As a result, the organisation will make temporary cuts to its programme of activity from April, dropping to two of its four studios, and is also consulting on a number of proposed redundancies.

Dance n Play
Classes and jobs will be cut due to the increasing costs (Dance Base/PA)

It has had to use its financial reserves to meet losses of around £120,000 this financial year, and will rent out some of the space at its Grassmarket building on a commercial basis in future.

Staff numbers are expected to be reduced from 19 to 12, with classes dropping from 100 last year to 40.

Dance Base also said it will not be organising or running its own Edinburgh Fringe programme this year, due the financial situation.

Jim Hollington, chief executive of Dance Base, said: “We are incredibly proud of the important role Dance Base has played over 30 years supporting dance and dance artists at our purpose-built centre that is the pride of Scotland.

“However, we are not able to cover a 350% rise in energy bills and the 10% increases in most other costs through simply increasing prices and cutting costs, and nor do we believe it is right to raise our prices at this tough time for everyone when so many need access to activities which support their health and wellbeing.

Fringe
Dance Base is known for its Fringe performances (Dance Base/PA)

“Following such strong support through the Covid pandemic, we have actively engaged with our funders and the Scottish Government over the last six months to find a solution. It is deeply disappointing that in fact funding cuts were announced to Creative Scotland’s budget as our situation worsened.

“To create space to develop that model over the coming months, we will regrettably need to reduce our activity and staffing levels from April to ensure that we remain financially strong.

“This will mean the loss of valuable members of the team who have committed many years to dance and Dance Base, which is deeply saddening.

“We will retain a core of activity supporting dance artists and those who love to dance during this time, and look forward to expanding and developing new activity to support dance and dance artists in Scotland in the future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie's intervention on the Perth Harbour closure was welcomed by councillors. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth Harbour given ‘final chance’ after butcher Simon Howie’s plea
2
Bins are emptied on Union Street in Dundee city centre.
1,200 bins to be removed from Dundee city centre streets
5
3
Dana Cooper arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth teacher banned for hit-and-run smashes
4
New sign at Kirkcaldy library
‘You couldn’t make it up!’: Kirkcaldy Galleries ridiculed over spelling gaffe
2
5
Alex Mitchell. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: ‘I genuinely thought Alex Mitchell was going back to Millwall’ says St…
6
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher cleared of making inappropriate comments to schoolgirls
7
Dundee domestic abuser Jamie Gowans.
Bin-raking Dundee boyfriend must pay ex £3,000 after abuse conviction
8
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls’ allegations
9
Cillian Sheridan is dejected after suffering injury against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.
Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan suffers fresh Achilles agony as boss Gary Bowyer says ‘nobody…
10
The warning covers parts of Perthshire. Image: Met Office
Parts of Highland Perthshire and A9 braced for snow as yellow warning issued

More from The Courier

George Grant will return to Dunfermline Sheriff Court for sentencing.
Fife 'monster' tightened plastic bag over young abuse victim's head
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. St John's inspection report Picture shows; St John's RC High School, Dundee. Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Dundee's St John's RC High School told by inspectors to improve teaching and attendance
The overall art and placemaking budget for the active travel route is £300,000 - this is more than twice the cost of Dundee's waterfront whale. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson
Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'?
Ross Finnie, who was environment minister at the time, meets Cellardyke residents in 2006.
Bird flu is spreading: why are we not panicking like we did in 2006?
Mohammed Iqbal.
Kirkcaldy man drink-drove in rush to make funeral arrangements after tragedy
Ice in the River Tay
The Big Freeze of 1963: When chaos ensued and people walked on the River…
An architect's impression of the planner Boyle Park house extension. Image: Angus Council
Plans lodged to turn vandal-hit Forfar park house into four-bedroom council home
Robin Palmer has set up his own funeral directors business in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin funeral director Robin Palmer starts his own business
Craig Donald has relived his experiences as a user of Perth foodbank. Image: Craig Donald.
Perth man relives experiences using foodbank as he backs charity trolleys calendar
The close on Morgan Street, Dundee. Image: Amie Flett/DC Thomson
Residents urge action from Dundee school over pupils 'vandalising close'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented