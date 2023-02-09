Energy bills most common issue Scots sought help with from Citizens Advice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Energy bills most common issue Scots sought help with from Citizens Advice

By Press Association
February 9 2023, 12.03am
More people are looking for advice due to the energy costs (Yui Mok/PA)
More people are looking for advice due to the energy costs (Yui Mok/PA)

Demand for help with energy bills across the Citizens Advice network overtook support with universal credit and other benefits for the first time, the organisation has said.

New figures show that in December last year, universal credit was not the top advice area for the first time since the organisation started monitoring monthly trends during the pandemic.

In December, 15% of all advice was given in regards to regulated fuel.

The organisation, which offers support on around 300 different issues, found 10,000 pieces of advice were given on regulated fuel, way above the 200 issued for matters on average.

Universal credit made up 12% of advice given in December, with 7,500 pieces of advice.

Advice on utilities and communications, the majority of which is related to energy, increased by 70% from November 2022. This is a further increase of 98% from the same time last year.

In one case, a single parent of two children, one of whom is disabled, asked for advice after being unable to afford additional energy costs.

Her child needs medical equipment for her condition, however rising bills meant the family stopped using the equipment and the child had to take time off of school as a result.

Food bank items
Hundreds of Scots sought help on accessing food banks (PA)

Citizens Advice also said that food bank-related advice was also at an all time high in December, with 2,649 pieces of advice issued across Scotland.

Citizens Advice Scotland chief executive Derek Mitchell said: “The Citizens Advice network is a wraparound service. That means when people come to a CAB we help them through all their problems, not just the one they present with.

“Historically, and certainly since welfare reform in the early 2010s, the single largest areas of advice demand on the CAB network has related to some form of social security payment, be that universal credit or personal independence payment.

“For energy advice to overtake that is a significant moment, and shows the scale of the energy crisis.

“December was bitterly cold at points. There’s a real risk people are rationing their energy and sitting in cold, dark homes.

“Meanwhile, food bank advice is an all-time high. That’s the sickening reality of this crisis, people can’t afford their essential bills and start to cut back elsewhere.

“We are seeing projections that inflation is set to fall later this year but that is no comfort to people making impossible choices between heating and eating now, and we need to seriously consider the legacy this cost-of-living crisis is going to leave on people – one of debt, poverty and destitution.

“People can seek advice from their local CAB or our online resources if they are worried about money and bills and we would really encourage them to do so.

“We’re for everyone regardless of if you are in work or not, and our advisers get real results. One in six people who sought advice from a CAB last year saw some sort of financial gain, the average value of which was over £4,200. That could be life-changing money this winter.”

