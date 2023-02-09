Coronavirus deaths fall in weekly update

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Confirmed or suspected coronavirus deaths in Scotland fell last week, the latest figures show.

Data from National Records of Scotland shows there were 30 deaths involving Covid-19 registered in the week to February 5, which was 25 fewer than the previous week.

This means that as of Sunday there have been 16,744 deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

As of 5 Feb 2023, 16,744 covid-19 related deaths registered. 30 deaths in the latest week, 25 fewer than the previous week. Deaths from all causes in Scotland in this week: 1,314, which is 21, or 2%, fewer than the 5 yr avg. Read the report: https://t.co/2TvIOvojVi #NRSStats pic.twitter.com/nGCWsksyzD — NatRecordsScot (@NatRecordsScot) February 9, 2023

It comes after the latest Public Health Scotland (PHS) figures showed that in the week ending February 5, there were on average 716 patients in hospital with Covid.

This was a 2.5% decrease from the previous week ending January 29, when on average there were 734 patients.

The PHS report said the average number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 peaked at the start of January 2023 and has been decreasing since then.