Firefighters tackle blaze on Royal Mile By Press Association February 9 2023, 4.09pm Updated: February 9 2023, 4.15pm Fire crews tackle the blaze on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh (Dan Barker/PA) A fire has broken out in a building in Edinburgh city centre, prompting a huge emergency response. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was alerted just before 12.50pm on Thursday to reports of a burning smell and smoke coming from a commercial property on the Royal Mile. The fire is in a commercial property (Dan Barker/PA) Firefighters and nine fire engines were sent to the scene to tackle the blaze. No injuries have been reported so far. Fire crews remain at the scene (Dan Barker/PA) An SFRS spokesman said: "We were alerted at 12.48pm on Thursday to reports of a smell of burning and smoke coming from a commercial building at High Street, Edinburgh. "Operations control have mobilised nine appliances to the scene and crews remain in attendance working to extinguish the fire."