Firefighters tackle blaze on Royal Mile

A fire has broken out in a building in Edinburgh city centre, prompting a huge emergency response.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was alerted just before 12.50pm on Thursday to reports of a burning smell and smoke coming from a commercial property on the Royal Mile.

The fire is in a commercial property (Dan Barker/PA)

Firefighters and nine fire engines were sent to the scene to tackle the blaze.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Fire crews remain at the scene (Dan Barker/PA)

An SFRS spokesman said: “We were alerted at 12.48pm on Thursday to reports of a smell of burning and smoke coming from a commercial building at High Street, Edinburgh.

“Operations control have mobilised nine appliances to the scene and crews remain in attendance working to extinguish the fire.”