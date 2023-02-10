Toddler who alerted 999 crews to help save mother recognised for bravery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Toddler who alerted 999 crews to help save mother recognised for bravery

By Press Association
February 10 2023, 1.01pm Updated: February 10 2023, 1.46pm
Police Scotland Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone hailed the bravery of members of the public, and his officers (PA)
A boy who called 999 aged two after his mother fell unconscious and twins who rescued a teenage girl from drowning are among those being hailed for their bravery by Scotland’s top police officer.

Hanlon Stevenson was just a toddler when his mother Lisa became unwell in February 2019.

The youngster stepped into action and told the emergency services: “Mummy is sleeping and I can’t wake her.”

His quick-thinking meant paramedics could get to their Stirling house to treat her.

Hanlon was thanked by Sir Iain Livingstone at the Chief Constable’s Bravery and Excellence Awards on Friday.

Joining the youngster and other members of the public were twins Jonathon and Christopher Easton.

In July 2021, they saw a 15-year-old girl walking into the sea while they were playing football near Ayr esplanade, South Ayrshire.

Sensing something was wrong, the pair went into the water and found her unconscious and unresponsive.

Pulling her to the safety of shallow water, they were then helped by friends who removed her from the water. She has since made a full recovery.

Fraser Ritchie, from Fife, was also recognised.

He faced down what appeared to be a gunman robbing his local Kirkcaldy grocery store in February 2022.

Justice Secretary Keith Brown said: “All of the nominees deserve our gratitude but especially little Hanlon who contacted the emergency services when his mum became ill – a truly heart-warming example of individual bravery.”

Police officers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty were also thanked during the ceremony at force headquarters in Tulliallan.

Pc Euan MacLeod was on patrol in Dundee in September 2021 when he and a colleague saw smoke billowing from a flat, with a man sitting on the window ledge inside the burning building.

They entered the building, which was quickly becoming engulfed in flames, to rescue the man and other residents as they awaited for the arrival of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Pcs Lee Brown, Sharon Bradbury and Gary Drewett were recognised by the chief constable for their part in stopping a knifeman in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, after being called to the scene in September 2021.

Sir Iain said policing is a “relentless but hugely rewarding vocation in which you can help people and change lives for the better”.

He added: “These awards illustrate the bravery and professionalism demonstrated by police officers and staff right across Scotland every day. I am grateful for their commitment to public service and dedication to duty.”

