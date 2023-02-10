Family in tribute to ‘beloved grandad’ killed in bus crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A “beloved grandad” who died in a collision with a bus last week has been named by police.

Allan Moir, 79, was struck by a bus on Haymarket Terrace in Edinburgh on February 4.

In a statement, his family said: “We would like to thank the police, paramedics and members of the public who tried to save our beloved dad and grandad.

“As a family, we ask for privacy at this difficult time.”

Police said inquiries into the incident are continuing.