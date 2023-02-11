Severe disruption to Forth Bridge train services hits rugby fans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rugby fans heading by train to the Scotland v Wales Six Nations match have been urged to consider travelling by other means as services via the Forth Bridge are “severely disrupted” due to a track defect.

Network Rail Scotland said engineers are at the scene following reports of a track defect which is having an impact on services via the Forth Bridge between Dalmeny near Edinburgh and North Queensferry in Fife.

It said a line closure will be required for the repair, which will be organised after the last train on Saturday evening, and warned that services across the Forth Bridge will be “severely disrupted” throughout the day.

ScotRail said services crossing the Forth Bridge will be subject to disruption and advised people travelling to the match, which kicks off at 4.45pm on Saturday at BT Murrayfield, to consider other options.

The company tweeted: “Due to the limited number of services we’re able to operate via the Forth Bridge, customers travelling to this afternoon’s Scotland vs Wales Six Nations match should consider using alternative transport where possible.

“We’re working all-out to get as many people to the rugby as possible.”

It said that passengers at Dundee wishing to go to Edinburgh can also travel on Glasgow services, changing at Perth, Stirling or Glasgow for connections.

Bus replacements have been organised with buses confirmed at Edinburgh Waverley station and Perth.

Network Rail Scotland said engineers on site have advised that due to the location of the defect, a line closure will be needed for the repair, with work scheduled to take place overnight and into Sunday morning.

Earlier in the week, ScotRail said it would be adding more seats to trains on routes in and out of Edinburgh throughout Saturday, including between Edinburgh Waverley and Fife, Perth, and the Borders Railway, to help fans get to the match.

Additional services were also being added between Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High between 10am and 7pm to help manage the expected increase in passenger numbers.

Rugby fans are being urged to plan ahead and allow additional time for travel, particularly on their journey home, due to limited access at Haymarket station caused by the ongoing redevelopment of an adjacent building.

The building work has restricted access to Haymarket and reduced the capacity within the station by half.

This means that ScotRail is unable to provide its normal queuing system after the game, and the station will not be accessible via the rear ramp. Any customers travelling from Haymarket will have to use the main entrance.

ScotRail said customers should expect longer waiting times for the train home, and some passengers will be redirected to Edinburgh Waverley to catch their train due to the limited space at Haymarket.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: “ScotRail is looking forward to helping fans travel to BT Murrayfield to watch Scotland take on Wales this weekend, and we’ll be doing all we can to make their journey a seamless one.

“To support the event, we’re adding more seats to trains to and from Edinburgh throughout the day, as well as more services between Edinburgh and Glasgow until early evening. However, customers should plan ahead as services are expected to be busy.

“We’d also encourage customers to travel straight to Edinburgh Waverley to catch their train home after the game due to the limited access and capacity at Haymarket station.”