Four taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Highlands By Press Association February 11 2023, 12.07pm Updated: February 11 2023, 12.41pm Police are appealing for information (David Cheskin/PA) Four people have been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in the Highlands. The collision happened on the A835 near Braemore at around 6.55pm on Friday. Police said that four people were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment. Officers are appealing for information about the crash. Roads policing officers are appealing for information following a crash near Braemore on Friday, 10 February, 2023.Read more – https://t.co/iaMLvpByqb pic.twitter.com/IxunS9Ty3j— Northern Police (@northernPolice) February 11, 2023 Sergeant Doug Scott said: "Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the crash to get in touch. "I would also appeal to anyone who was driving in the area and who may have dash-cam footage which could assist our investigation to contact us." Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3131 of Friday, February 10, 2023.