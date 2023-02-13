SNP calls on UK Government to commit to carbon capture funding for project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

SNP calls on UK Government to commit to carbon capture funding for project

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 12.04am
Stephen Flynn will visit St Fergus Gas Terminal (David Langan/Alamy/PA)
Stephen Flynn will visit St Fergus Gas Terminal (David Langan/Alamy/PA)

The SNP is calling on the UK Government to “put its money where its mouth is” on carbon capture funding after a Scottish project was “snubbed”.

Its Westminster leader Stephen Flynn MP has written to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calling for immediate funding for the Acorn project in North East Scotland following what the party described as continual delays from Westminster.

The Acorn project, said to be critical to decarbonising Scotland’s industry, involves carbon capture and storage and hydrogen infrastructure projects proposed for the St Fergus gas terminal north of Peterhead in Aberdeenshire.

Mr Flynn said the Acorn project was “snubbed” in 2021 in the Track 1 stage of funding for carbon capture sites in favour of sites in England and was instead only given “reserve” status.

Stephen Flynn
Stephen Flynn said the time for warm words is over (House of Commons/PA)

In his letter to the Prime Minister Mr Flynn said this was a “complete and utter betrayal of our energy sector, our Net Zero ambitions and our corner of the world” and called for funding for the project.

He said: “Given the undoubted importance of hitting Net Zero, and the obvious deliverability of Carbon Capture Utilisation and Underground Storage (CCUS) in the North East, your lack of investment is incomprehensible and it is imperative that funding for Acorn is announced as soon as possible.”

Speaking ahead of a visit to St Fergus on Monday, Mr Flynn said “the time for warm words is well and truly over”.

He said: “The UK government must finally announce funding for the Acorn project, without further delay and stop holding back jobs and investment in the north east.

“Westminster has taken £400 billion from Scotland’s natural oil and gas resources, and it’s high time they gave something back.”

He added: “It’s time the Tory government put right the wrongs of the past, and put its money where its mouth is on carbon capture funding.

“By continually delaying this crucial investment, the Tories have shown exactly why Scotland needs independence.

“Only with the full powers of independence, can Scotland unleash its potential and create a fairer energy system that works in the interests of Scottish industry and our economy.”

An HMRC spokesman said: “We are taking significant action to encourage investment in renewable generation, including committing £30 billion to support the domestic green industrial revolution.

“While the initial set of carbon capture clusters has been confirmed, this is by no means the extent of our ambition, and the selection process for the second set of clusters will be set out in due course.”

A UK Government spokesperson added: “We are making the UK a world leader in carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) and are accelerating development of this vital technology, with UK government funding of £1 billion via our Carbon Capture Infrastructure Fund.

“We have committed to establishing two CCUS industrial clusters by the mid-2020s and a further two clusters by 2030. The strong potential of the Aberdeenshire Acorn project has been confirmed by the cluster sequencing process – which is just the start and good news for the future competitiveness of Scotland’s industry.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ross Taggart murdered mum Carol Anne.
Fife mum’s murder by her own son will feature in Netflix series
2
William Salve and Glenn Roach, owners of Taypark House. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee hotel to star on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed
3
Kirkcaldy Aldi Store McKenzie Street
Man, 56, dies outside Kirkcaldy Aldi
4
Angus locals enjoying a cold beer at The Aboukir Hotel, Carnoustie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in
5
Alyson Kierans and Barry Keoghan attending the UK Gala Screening of Marvel Studios' Eternals, at BFI IMAX, London. Picture date: Wednesday October 27, 2021.
Oscar-nominated movie star sets up home in Broughty Ferry with partner and son
6
The Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a standstill. February 2018. Image: DC Thomson.
In pictures: When the Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a…
2
7
Air pollution.
Who will be fined? Perth and Kinross engine idling rules explained as policy set…
8
Russell Mill House has been lovingly restored. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners
9
Danny Leech died tragically in 1989. Image: Leech family.
Dundee gran accuses police of ‘corrupt investigation’ into seven-year-old son’s tragic death
10
The demolition of Craigiebank Church in its final stage. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Pictures and video as Craigiebank Church in Dundee demolished

More from The Courier

Grant Gilchrist (r) and Sione Tuipulotu celebrate the 35-7 win over Wales.
We've done nothing yet' - Grant Gilchrist wants Scotland to keep building
Stephen Flynn will visit St Fergus Gas Terminal (David Langan/Alamy/PA)
Monday court round-up — Dealer, stalker and dozy driver
Bill and Vicky Peterkin hosted a weekend Re-engage tea party in Kirriemuir. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Re-engage tea parties for Angus elderly kicking Covid into touch
V&A Dundee director Leonie Bell.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Tartan exhibition shows V&A Dundee is listening to the people
Laura Hansler says a public inquiry must now be held. Image: Sandy McCook/Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
A9 dualling: Campaigners call for a public inquiry
United have the chance to bring some positivity back to Tannadice this weekend.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must produce BEST opening spell of season against St Johnstone…
The deposit return scheme will go live in August. Image: Shutterstock.
What is the deposit return scheme and why has it become so controversial?
New Arbroath star Paul Komolafe at Gayfield. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media
Arbroath via Nigeria, Uzbekistan and Austria: The incredible journey of Lichties new boy Paul…
Kirsten Cameron, from Perth. Image: BBC Scotland.
Meet the Perth businesswoman starring in new BBC series The Agency: Unfiltered
Presenter Jennifer Reoch, Calum Ross, Diane Budd, Eilidh Smith, Nicole Keay, Jennifer Houston and Debbie Keay from Morton of Pitmilly, St Andrews, presenter JJ Chalmers. Image: Chris Watt Date; 10/02/2023
Tayside and Fife firms big winners at Scottish tourism awards

Editor's Picks

Most Commented