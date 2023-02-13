Man arrested after elderly pedestrian killed in motorbike collision By Press Association February 13 2023, 2.40pm A 79-year-old man died at the scene (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 22-year-old man has been arrested after an elderly man died following a collision with a motorbike. The incident, which took place on Sunday February 12 at around 5.15pm, happened on Balmore Road, Glasgow, and involved an off-road motorcycle. The 79-year-old pedestrian, who has now been named by police as David Gow, died at the scene. Sergeant Roy McCarney said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time. “We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision and I would urge anyone who may have information to come forward. “We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area around the time of the collision. “Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2843 of February 12.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Fife mum’s murder by her own son will feature in Netflix series 2 Dundee hotel to star on Channel 4 show Four in a Bed 3 Man, 56, dies outside Kirkcaldy Aldi 4 The best 6 pubs in Angus to kick back and watch live sport in 5 Oscar-nominated movie star sets up home in Broughty Ferry with partner and son 6 In pictures: When the Beast from the East brought Tayside and Fife to a… 2 7 Who will be fined? Perth and Kinross engine idling rules explained as policy set… 8 Beautiful Fife house with annexe rescued from ruin by its young owners 9 Dundee gran accuses police of ‘corrupt investigation’ into seven-year-old son’s tragic death 10 Pictures and video as Craigiebank Church in Dundee demolished More from The Courier We've done nothing yet' - Grant Gilchrist wants Scotland to keep building Monday court round-up — Dealer, stalker and dozy driver Re-engage tea parties for Angus elderly kicking Covid into touch ANDREW BATCHELOR: Tartan exhibition shows V&A Dundee is listening to the people A9 dualling: Campaigners call for a public inquiry LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must produce BEST opening spell of season against St Johnstone… What is the deposit return scheme and why has it become so controversial? Arbroath via Nigeria, Uzbekistan and Austria: The incredible journey of Lichties new boy Paul… Meet the Perth businesswoman starring in new BBC series The Agency: Unfiltered Tayside and Fife firms big winners at Scottish tourism awards Editor's Picks Social media giants remove 70 Tayside and Fife school violence accounts after The Courier’s investigation Raith Rovers get Rangers at Ibrox in Scottish Cup 1/4 final draw Monday court round-up — Dealer, stalker and dozy driver Re-engage tea parties for Angus elderly kicking Covid into touch ANDREW BATCHELOR: Tartan exhibition shows V&A Dundee is listening to the people A9 dualling: Campaigners call for a public inquiry LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must produce BEST opening spell of season against St Johnstone – or fans will turn What is the deposit return scheme and why has it become so controversial? Meet the Perth businesswoman starring in new BBC series The Agency: Unfiltered Tayside and Fife firms big winners at Scottish tourism awards Most Commented 1 Is £300K art budget for Broughty Ferry cycle route 'excessive'? 2 Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant 3 Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision 4 Demolition of former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry approved 5 Gender reform has stalled - but it's not the only SNP plan heading for trouble 6 Concerns raised over 'efficiency' of Dundee City Council's hybrid working 7 £300k Ferry cycle route 'placemaking' budget 'should go to local artists' 8 ANDREW LIDDLE: Nicola Sturgeon tax returns expose a politician past her best 9 Dundee United lacked 'bravery and personality' in Kilmarnock defeat, laments Liam Fox 10 Manifesto: Dundee 'institution' to close this weekend after 37 years