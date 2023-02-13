Edinburgh marks start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with special events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Edinburgh marks start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with special events

By Press Association
February 13 2023, 4.16pm
Hannah Beaton-Hawryluk, the Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh Robert Aldridge, Ukrainian singer Elzara Batalova, Ukrainian activist Zhenya Dove, Councillor Steven Carr and Ukrainian Natalie Radchenko at Edinburgh Castle for the launch of the Ukraine Forever programme (City of Edinburgh Council/PA)
Hannah Beaton-Hawryluk, the Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh Robert Aldridge, Ukrainian singer Elzara Batalova, Ukrainian activist Zhenya Dove, Councillor Steven Carr and Ukrainian Natalie Radchenko at Edinburgh Castle for the launch of the Ukraine Forever programme (City of Edinburgh Council/PA)

Events to mark the start of Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine are set to begin on Saturday ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion which has claimed the lives of tens of thousands and caused turmoil across the globe.

The Ukraine Forever programme was announced on Monday at Edinburgh Castle by Lord Provost Robert Aldridge, who joined other representatives at the landmark ahead of a series of events to mark the war’s beginning which include a planned parliamentary debate and march next week.

On February 24 2022, Putin’s troops tried to storm the country but met stiff resistance from Ukrainian fighters defending their homeland and, to mark the start of the full-scale invasion attempt, there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at the castle and the City War Memorial on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile.

Mr Aldridge said: “On this most sombre of anniversaries, we are reminded of the terrible consequences of Russia’s illegal invasion during the past year.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visit to UK
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the UK earlier this month (Peter Nicholls/PA)

In cities and towns north of the border there will be events to mark the start of the war, with other wreath-laying events to take place as well as church services and processions.

Edinburgh’s first event, a commemorative gala concert in support of Ukraine, will be held at St Cuthbert’s Parish Church, Lothian Road, on February 18.

And as part of the Ukraine Forever programme in Edinburgh, there will be a range of events including a fundraiser for a paramedic charity at the Scottish Storytelling Centre on February 23, and a night of music with Scottish and Ukrainian artists at the Usher Hall on February 28.

Hannah Beaton-Hawryluk, Edinburgh’s branch chairwoman of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain, said she hoped the programme of events would “provide an opportunity for both residents of Edinburgh and Ukrainians living in the city to come together to commemorate the human sacrifice in the defence of Ukraine”.

“The first anniversary is a really important, but sombre, milestone to ensure that the profile of Ukraine’s fight is kept at the forefront of society’s discourse in the coming year ahead,” she said.

“We need all of your help to continue supporting Ukraine.”

On February 23, there will be a special debate at the Scottish Parliament, with politicians from across the spectrum set to take part.

And, two days later, there will be a march in support of Ukraine, which will head from Edinburgh Castle to the Scottish Parliament.

MSP Neil Gray, the minister with special responsibility for refuges from Ukraine, said as the anniversary approached it was “important for us to take a moment to pause and reflect, and to remember all those who have lost their lives in the conflict”.

“Edinburgh’s Ukraine Forever programme will help us all to show our continued support and solidarity with Ukrainians all over the world,” he said.

“To all the Ukrainians in Scotland, my message remains clear, we stand with you and want you to know that Scotland is your home for as long as you need it to be.”

Thousands of Ukrainian refuges have made Scotland home since the invasion, with more than 22,000 people from the war-torn country arriving north of the border through private sponsors or super-sponsor scheme.

