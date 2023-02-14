Court date for teenager after being charged in connection with youth’s death

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager is set to appear in court after being charged in connection with the death of an 18-year-old.

Lewis McCartney was found with serious injuries in Edinburgh’s Viewcraig Street in the early hours of Sunday.

He was taken from the street in the Dumbiedykes area of the city to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, but later died.

Lewis McCartney, 18, who died after being found seriously injured in Edinburgh (Police Scotland)

Detectives have now charged a 19-year-old in connection with the teenager’s death, and he is set to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector George Calder, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, said on Tuesday: “Our thoughts are very much with Lewis’ family and friends.

“They’ve asked their privacy be respected at this very difficult time.

“I would like to thank the public for their assistance with our investigations.”