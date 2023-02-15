Search for missing man continues

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in Fife are continuing to appeal for help in finding a missing man.

Ernest Nicholson was reported missing from Cowdenbeath.

The 57-year-old was last seen on CCTV in the Turnstone Road area of Dunfermline at around 6.15am on Monday February 13.

He is described as 5ft 8in and is bald.

When Mr Nicholson was last seen he was wearing blue jeans or trousers, a grey jacket with black sleeves, black boots and a grey/black woollen hat.

He was also carrying a distinctive green camouflage rucksack.

Sergeant Derek Radcliffe said: “We’re becoming increasingly concerned for Ernest’s welfare as he has not been seen or heard from now for two days.

“I would appeal to anyone who recognises him or who may have seen someone matching his description in the Fife area since the early hours of Monday morning to please come forward.

“I would also appeal to Ernest himself. If you see this appeal, make contact with us.”