Arrest made after fatal crash in Borders

A 58-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal crash.

The crash took place on Tuesday February 1 at around 8.35am on the A6091 at Melrose in the Scottish Borders.

The crash involved a Mini and a Seat Ibiza.

A 30-year-old man, the driver of the Seat, died at the scene.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.