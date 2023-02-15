Arrest made after fatal crash in Borders By Press Association February 15 2023, 3.18pm Police said an arrest had been made (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 58-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal crash. The crash took place on Tuesday February 1 at around 8.35am on the A6091 at Melrose in the Scottish Borders. The crash involved a Mini and a Seat Ibiza. A 30-year-old man, the driver of the Seat, died at the scene. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted 2 KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland 5 3 New CCTV images released of missing Fife man as concern grows 4 Yellow warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife 5 Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales 6 Kinross couple launch bid to open dog park 7 School strikes set to continue as union rejects new teacher pay offer 8 Dundee barber could be forced to cut his losses as scaffolding leaves business ‘hidden’ 9 Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’ 3 10 Cocaine dealer told to leave Scotland but returned to set up in Dundee flat More from The Courier COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon's dedication to Scotland and its people cannot be doubted KEVIN PRINGLE: Nicola Sturgeon did not sow political division, but she did come to… DEREK HEALEY: Nicola Sturgeon will be a tough act to follow for those waiting… Nicola Sturgeon revealed her plans to a handful of friends - but kept ministers… Listen: Stooshie podcast – Nicola Sturgeon resignation special ANDREW LIDDLE: Nicola Sturgeon excelled at winning power but failed at exercising it Jute factory colleagues George and Ethel Bruce celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Wednesday court round-up — Skip-dipper and cannabis blocks Family of Fife man who died in custody receives 'thorough investigation' pledge from Scotland's… Taste test: Angus takeaway 5-in-1 up for top accolade at British Kebab Awards -… Editor's Picks Family of Fife man who died in custody receives ‘thorough investigation’ pledge from Scotland’s top law officer Wednesday court round-up — Skip-dipper and cannabis blocks RAB DOUGLAS: James McPake got important lessons at Dundee and Dunfermline is the right place for him now 14 reasons why Nicola Sturgeon has stepped down as first minister Dundee city councillors praise rejection of proposed pupil placement tribunal COURIER OPINION: Dundee needs Sistema Scotland to keep making its Big Noise School strikes set to continue as union rejects new teacher pay offer STEVE FINAN: Will Nicola Sturgeon successor have time to fix all SNP’s troubles? VIDEO: Scott Allan feared he’d never wear boots again as Arbroath ace opens up on heart condition ‘We will miss her’: Dundee’s shock at Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation Most Commented 1 NHS Tayside ‘sorry’ after promoting cervical cancer smears without word ‘women’ 2 Dispute over responsibility for hiring and firing of Tayside period dignity officer Jason Grant 3 Gender reform has stalled - but it's not the only SNP plan heading for trouble 4 Dundee and Fife publicans welcome pavement tables decision 5 Demolition of former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry approved 6 KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon's Scotland 7 £300k Ferry cycle route 'placemaking' budget 'should go to local artists' 8 Dundee United lacked 'bravery and personality' in Kilmarnock defeat, laments Liam Fox 9 Boys, 14 and 15, arrested after reports of youth 'brandishing knife' in Dundee city centre 10 Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will 'decimate business'