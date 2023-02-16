Charities in plea to retailers to ban single-use vapes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Charities in plea to retailers to ban single-use vapes

By Press Association
February 16 2023, 1.35pm
Vaping products are causing environmental problems ( Nicholas Ansell/PA)
Vaping products are causing environmental problems ( Nicholas Ansell/PA)

Environmental and health charities are calling on Scottish retailers to stop selling single-use vapes.

Following a Scottish Government announcement of a review into the environmental impact of the devices, charities such as Keep Scotland Beautiful, Ash Scotland, and the Marine Conservation Society, plus climate activist Laura Young, are calling for immediate action.

They are urging Scottish retailers to follow the lead of Waitrose, which announced in January that it would stop sales of single-use vaping products over concerns about the environmental impact.

Jade Symonds, trading manager at Waitrose, said: “We are a retailer driven by doing the right thing. Not participating in the single-use vaping market is something we felt strongly about due to the environmental impact and also the risk these products pose in appealing to younger, non-smokers.”

Disposable vapes are ready to use when bought and last for around 600 puffs.

Most are then discarded and when they are not recycled, the components of single-use vapes end up in Scotland’s environment.

The materials increase plastic pollution and toxic chemical leakage, while microplastics have also been found in the stomachs of various animals including seafood for human consumption.

Barry Fisher, chief executive of Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “The announcement of a review into single-use vapes and their impact on our environment is both timely and necessary.

“However, the time to act is now. We know that 87% of Scottish people believe litter is an issue across the country. Scotland is currently facing a litter emergency and single-use vapes are an unwelcome addition. That’s why we are calling on all Scottish retailers to ban sales of the product.

“Cigarette litter in general makes up the biggest chunk of litter we record across Scotland, and we know that single-use vapes are increasing as a new, unnecessary litter type.

Man vaping
Vaping devices are often discarded and end up in the environment (Alamy/PA)

“We reiterate our call for action, up to and including a ban on single-use vapes. Whilst we wait for the review we’re calling on all Scottish retailers to follow Waitrose and stop the sale of single-use vapes in their premises.”

Elliott Welch, of the Marine Conservation Society, said the impact of vapes on marine life is “worrying”.

She said: “Legislative action must be taken to ban the manufacture and sale of disposable vapes. Anything less would go against the Scottish Government’s plans to transition to a circular economy.

“Action can also be taken by individuals and businesses. If you use a vaping product, switch to a reusable option and always ensure you dispose of vaping products correctly through takeback schemes or designated recycling points.

“Businesses can take a lead and remove disposable vapes from their shelves, as well as raising awareness of the available take-back schemes to help increase recycling rates of vaping products.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A fallen tree on Main Road just outside Gauldry in Fife. Image: DC Thomson
Storm Otto causes chaos in Tayside and Fife
2
Fife firefighter Barry Martin and his family
‘Our love will last forever’: Wife’s tribute to Fife firefighter and dad of twins…
3
Alan Brand at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Carer’s £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user’s bank card
4
Burnside School Carnoustie
Carnoustie school faces week-long closure after Storm Otto roof damage 
5
The Golf Insights team Steve MacDiarmid, Pete Craigon, Iain Simpson and Dougie Cleeton. Image: Golf Insights.
Meet the Perthshire pals whose new business gives golf clubs an extra shot
6
Eleri Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Ex-athlete admits causing high-speed A9 smash after drinking bottle of gin
7
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald’s
8
The George Fox stand would provide a fitting legacy for the legendary former chairman and director. Image: DC Thomson.
How Dundee United’s George Fox Stand rose from the rubble of old Tannadice
9
Scott and Stephen Nicol are the brothers who own Keepsakes. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes
10
Kyle Falconer, Kieren Webster and Pete Reilly's return has been hailed by fans. Image: The View/Twitter.
Fans react to Dundee rockers The View’s first single in almost eight years

More from The Courier

Vaping products are causing environmental problems ( Nicholas Ansell/PA)
Friday court round-up — Child threat and one-minute police chase
Anas Sarwar making his Scottish Labour conference speech. Image: PA.
5 talking points as Anas Sarwar outlines life for Labour after Nicola Sturgeon
A frustrated Charlie Mulgrew after Dundee United's loss to Kilmarnock. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United must replace fear with bravery to complete long walk to…
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
Mohammad Bay pictured at home in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Turkey Earthquake: Dundee Syrian refugee tells of horrors facing family near epicentre
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Dolly Parton Imagination Library column Picture shows; Dolly Parton reading The Little Engine That Could. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Dolly Parton's Imagination Library opened my eyes to toxic book club mindset
Planning review committee councillors will consider Domino's appeal next week. Image: Google
Pizza giant Domino's fired up for Forfar outlet planning battle
Holly Simpson was one of the competing baristas at the EH9 Espresso latte art throw down. Image: Maria Gran/DC Thomson
Dundee coffee shop hosts city's first latte art competition - here's what went down
Mehmet is leading the appeal for donations at Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Deniz Mehmet says devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake 'hit home' when he couldn't reach friend as…
Looking towards South Street at the junction with Tay Street and Queen's Bridge in Perth.
No 'current' plans for Perth and Crieff to emulate Dundee's low emission zone

Editor's Picks

Most Commented