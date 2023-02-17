Value of fraud cases soared almost 200% last year, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Value of fraud cases soared almost 200% last year, figures show

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 12.03am
The number of fraud cases has increased (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The value of fraud cases in Scotland has risen by almost 200% in a year, new figures indicate.

KPMG UK’s latest bi-annual Fraud Barometer said fraud cases of more than £100,000 coming to court north of the border rose significantly in 2022.

There were 24 cases totalling £17.4 million, up from 2021 when 16 cases worth a total £5.9 million were heard in court – a 194% increase by value.

The general public were the victims in the majority of these cases, 11 – a significant rise from three the previous year, with the total amount defrauded soaring from £1 million to £10.3 million.

Five of the cases in 2022 related to commercial businesses defrauded of a combined value of £1.3 million.

One case involved a 24-year-old Ayrshire man scamming £7 million from a top US Bitcoin broker, while 13 out of the 24 cases had a value of between £100,000 and £250,000.

Annette Barker, head of forensic at KPMG in the UK, said: “The dramatic increase of fraud cases coming to light in Scotland is worrying, particularly with many cases involving rogue employees abusing their positions of trust to steal money from their employers, clients and other partners.”

Among the cases was that of Robert Bell, who carried out a £736,000 Boots gift card scam in just two months after finding a loophole.

The 37-year-old businessman was able to get the cards for free by filling out an order form and asked them to be loaded with credit without the intention of paying the cash back.

He was sentenced to 33 months in jail at Glasgow Sheriff Court after being convicted of being involved in a fraudulent scheme.

Another case involved businesswoman Lisa Groundwater, who was jailed for two years after pleading guilty to a fraudulent cheque scam with the Royal Bank of Scotland last year.

She deposited five cheques over nine weeks, to a total sum of £1,527,050, without having sufficient funds in various bank accounts. She was jailed for two years.

Sandra Aitkenhead, senior manager of forensic at KPMG in Scotland, said: “Businesses must do all they can to maintain adequate controls to prevent serious fraud from being committed.

“Without the right safeguards in place, businesses across Scotland will unfortunately continue to be victims of crime and incur the reputational and financial damage which comes with it.”

