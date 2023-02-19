Man in critical condition after being struck by car which did not stop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being struck by a car.

The 31-year-old was injured on the A77, near Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, on Saturday.

Around 7.05pm, the man was assisting friends move a broken-down silver BMW on to the back of a trailer on the northbound carriageway when he was struck by a dark-coloured saloon car which did not stop.

Police and ambulance services attended and he was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where hospital staff described his condition as critical.

Sergeant Kenny Malaney, of the Road Policing Unit based in Govan, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace the dark-coloured car involved and its driver.

“At the time of the incident, there was a red Volkswagen Golf parked behind the trailer. The trailer was being towed by a Mercedes GLC. If you passed by, please get in touch with officers as you may have information that will assist this investigation.

“I would also appeal to anyone on the road around the time of the crash with dashcam footage to contact us too.

“Information should be passed to police through 101 with reference number 2803 of 18 February.”