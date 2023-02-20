Police hunt ‘puffy-faced man’ over upskirting incident

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are investigating after a woman was targeted in an “upskirting” incident on a train.

The woman discovered a man crouched under her train table holding his phone with the camera app open on the journey between Edinburgh Gateway and Kirkcaldy Station last month.

She had boarded the train at Edinburgh Gateway station at 5.10pm on January 19 and sat in the middle of the carriage at a table seat.

About 10 minutes into the journey, the train stopped at Inverkeithing in Fife and a man boarded and sat diagonally across from her.

The train was travelling between Edinburgh and Fife (Jane Barlow/PA)

When she looked under the table she noticed that he was using the camera app.

British Transport Police (BTP) urged anyone with information to contact them.

A BTP spokesman said: “Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed what happened or has any information to come forward and assist the investigation.”

The man is described as white, in his early thirties, with a puffy face, short light brown spiky messy hair with a little ginger in it and fair stubble, and of medium build.

He was wearing a white shirt that had a pale chequered pattern on it and he had a bag on the seat next to him which was possibly brown, and a silver laptop that was open on the table in front of him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 – with the reference 2300006810.