Two men arrested after raid uncovers cannabis plants worth £300,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men have been arrested after hundreds of cannabis plants were found in a bar in Dundee.

Officers, acting under warrant, entered the premise in the city’s Camperdown Road at about 8.30am on Monday.

They seized more than 300 cannabis plants which they claim had a street value of nearly £300,000.

The two arrested men, aged 20 and 31, have been charged in connection with drugs offences.

Police said they are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Detective Inspector Scott Carswell said: “We will continue to target criminals in our efforts to keep people safe.

“Drugs have such a negative impact on people’s lives and we will do everything in our power to rid communities of them.

“The action taken by officers in this operation prevented this cannabis reaching the streets, thereby stopping it from causing untold harm to local people.”