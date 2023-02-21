Smash-hit musical Hamilton set for nine-week run in Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Smash-hit musical Hamilton set for nine-week run in Edinburgh

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 5.58pm
Sir Cameron Mackintosh and Fiona Gibson announce that Hamilton will be coming to the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh (Capital Theatres)
Sir Cameron Mackintosh and Fiona Gibson announce that Hamilton will be coming to the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh (Capital Theatres)

Broadway hit musical Hamilton will see the story of a key figure in the American revolution told in Edinburgh.

The award-winning production will start its first UK tour this winter, and the show will have its Scottish premiere at the capital’s Festival Theatre in February 2024.

Producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh said he was “thrilled” to bring the musical, which tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, a founding father of the United States and right-hand man of George Washington, to cities around the country.

“Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton is indisputably the most brilliant, ground-breaking, contemporary musical of modern times,” Sir Cameron said.

Producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh and Capital Theatres CEO Fiona Gibson outside the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh (Capital Theatres/PA)

Performances at the theatre will run for nine weeks between February 28 to April 27.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for the musical’s lead character, a man of Scots decent.

His father, James Alexander Hamilton, was born in Ayrshire, 1718, but left Scotland to become a merchant in Nevis, in the West Indies, where Alexander Hamilton was born.

Hamilton then migrated to the United States, where he became a key figure in the revolution.

The show, with music and lyrics by Mr Miranda, is based on a biography of the statesman released in 2004 written by Ron Chernow.

The hip-hop musical tells the story of Hamilton’s life, which was cut short during a duel with long-time political rival, Aaron Burr in July 1804, along with how various historical figures influenced him.

Fiona Gibson, chief executive of Capital Theatres which runs the Festival Theatre, said: “To have this iconic show, which has delighted audiences round the world, here at the Festival Theatre, and in Edinburgh where Lin-Manuel Miranda once busked at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, is really special.”

Casting for the production is expected to begin this week, and the UK tour will begin at Manchester’s Palace Theatre on November 11.

Premiering off Broadway in February 2017, the show has since drawn near universal praise, and has won 11 Tony Awards, seven Olivier Awards, and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for drama.

In 2017, it opened at London’s Victoria Palace theatre, where it continues to play.

