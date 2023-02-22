Majority of police sexual misconduct complaints involved staff on duty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Majority of police sexual misconduct complaints involved staff on duty

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 1.48pm
More than half of sexual misconduct complaints reported within Police Scotland happened while staff were on duty, a report from the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) has revealed.

Some 410 allegations were made between January 2017 and October 2021, including allegations of sexual assault (30%), inappropriate comments (17%), and inappropriate messaging (13%).

A total of 63% of these occurred whilst staff were on duty.

The figures, which were reported publicly to the SPA’s Complaints and Conduct Committee in May last year, were revealed in papers released before its annual authority meeting on Thursday.

The SPA said following a number of high-profile cases, including the murder of Sarah Everard by serving Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, there has been a push for UK police forces to look at their internal approach to professional boundaries.

In October 2021, Police Scotland commissioned a review of all complaints and conduct matters which had been reported to or within the organisation since January 2017 and which contained sexual circumstances.

While it found hundreds of complaints, the SPA’s Complaints and Conduct Committee annual report said the review found “no significant issues in terms of how these matters were investigated”.

The report said: “Opportunities were identified to enhance organisational learning and raise awareness of the Standards of Professional Behaviour (as set out in the Police Service of Scotland (Conduct) Regulations 2014 and which reflect the expectations of officers, whether on or off duty).

“A number of recommendations were identified, including enhancement of vetting arrangements, and a range of actions and preventative activity to be progressed over the forthcoming 12 months.”

The SPA said the review will be refreshed to cover the period from October 2021 to the present day.

A policy surrounding the investigation of sexual or domestic abuse offending by officers on or off duty is also under way, according to one of the reports released ahead of the meeting.

While the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service has a key role in investigating on-duty criminality by police officers, the paper said “it was recommended and has been agreed that Police Scotland will immediately develop and introduce a policy which addresses investigative ownership”.

Other papers published ahead of the meeting include reports from senior police staff, including the chief constable and chairperson of the SPA, and reviews on other matters such as finances, resources and future policing.

