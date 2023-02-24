Coronavirus infection levels rise in weekly update

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The proportion of people in Scotland testing positive for Covid-19 rose last week, according to the latest figures.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) shows an estimated 114,800 people in private households in Scotland had the virus in the week ending February 14.

This equates to 2.18% of the population, or around one in 45 people, up from around one in 55 the previous week.

The latest data from our #COVID19 Infection Survey show infections: ▪️ continued to increase in England, Wales and Scotland▪️ The trend was uncertain in Northern Ireland ➡️ https://t.co/XglddT9V54 pic.twitter.com/q38OwOShyG — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) February 24, 2023

Michelle Bowen, ONS head of health surveillance dissemination, said: “Infections have continued to increase across most of the UK, with Northern Ireland the exception with an uncertain trend in the most recent week.

“Across age groups in England the picture is mixed.

“We’ve seen decreases in school children, though this data comes too early to see the impact of half-term, yet growth in all adults over the age of 25.”

In England around one in 45 people had Covid-19 in the week ending February 14, while in Wales it was around one in 55.

In Northern Ireland the figure was about one in 60 people.