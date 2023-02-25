15-year-old in ‘serious but stable’ condition after being hit by car

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 15-year-old boy is in a “serious but stable” condition after being hit by a car in Greenock, police have said.

The boy was struck by the vehicle on the A78 Inverkip Street around 5.30pm on Friday and taken to hospital.

Police Scotland said his condition has been described as serious but stable. The man driving the car was not injured.

Sergeant Adnan Alam said: “I am appealing for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact us.

“I would ask any motorists particularly with dashcams who were in and around that area to check the footage as it may have captured images that could assist in our investigation.”

Anyone with information has been asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2871.

The road was closed for several hours.