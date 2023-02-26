Rangers and Celtic fans seen fighting outside Hampden ahead of Old Firm game By Press Association February 26 2023, 3.21pm Fighting broke out near Hampden Park (Ian Rutherford/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Rangers and Celtic fans have been seen fighting outside Hampden Park ahead of a cup final game between the two teams. Police are investigating a large disturbance outside the stadium which broke out at 9am on Sunday. Videos on social media have showed two large groups of rival fans approaching each other on Somerville Drive, with a small number of police trying to intervene and separate them. A traffic cone is thrown between the two groups, who are later seen running along the road after fighting starts. Close to 25,000 fans of each team were set to descend upon Hampden for the Viaplay Cup final, with kick-off at 3pm. A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are ongoing following a disturbance involving a large group outside Hampden Park around 9am on Sunday February 26.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency 2 Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch 3 Luxury Fife house with sauna, cinema room, gym and cottage on sale for £625k 4 Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face… 5 Dundee dealer ‘relieved’ to be caught with nearly £10k of cannabis in Asda bag… 6 ‘The heart of Pittenweem’: Wife’s tribute to fish bar owner Eck Wyse, 60 7 Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist… 2 8 Tributes paid at memorial service for tragic Forfar GP Bill Yule 9 Council told ‘Dundee is dying’ as raft of cuts agreed and council tax rises… 3 10 Pub chain hope to see Arbroath’s Portcullis rise again More from The Courier Major doubts over deposit return scheme as smaller drinks firms could get one-year reprieve 14-year-old charged after boy assaulted in Glenrothes park Man caught breaking into Fife church while wearing high-vis jacket ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone should definitely appeal Dan Phillips red card and on-loan Dundee… IN PICTURES: Take your pick of the best shots from Kirrie Tattie Day Monifieth and Kirriemuir recycling centres face axe in Angus Council budget RAB MCNEIL: I'm in a hotel room again. How did that happen? Melville Mitchell: Retired Dundee menswear retailer dies aged 89 Perth Tesco brawler rained down blows during 'nasty' broad daylight attack Michael O'Halloran: Leaving St Johnstone for Cove Rangers was a 'no-brainer' Editor's Picks Major doubts over deposit return scheme as smaller drinks firms could get one-year reprieve Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency REVEALED: The massive rescue bill after London pals scaled Forth Bridge and sparked rail chaos Tributes paid at memorial service for tragic Forfar GP Bill Yule Monifieth and Kirriemuir recycling centres face axe in Angus Council budget Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face just weeks apart GP Crisis: Interactive map shows practices that have closed in Tayside and Fife Perth Tesco brawler rained down blows during ‘nasty’ broad daylight attack Most Commented 1 EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government 2 Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024 3 Dundee's roads not fit for ill-fated e-bike scheme, say city's cyclists 4 Dundee’s Humza Yousaf favourite to become next SNP leader after disastrous 24 hours for Kate Forbes 5 Dundee's Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went to meet his local voters 6 Perthshire's John Swinney 'profoundly' disagrees with Kate Forbes' views on gay marriage 7 SNP veteran Fergus Ewing votes against his own party in anger at A9 dualling failure 8 COURIER OPINION: SNP's Kate Forbes controversy raises wider questions about diversity and discrimination 9 STEVE FINAN: Why is your councillor silent on Dundee's Olympia pool saga? 10 COURIER OPINION: Embark Dundee e-bike scheme failed to deliver on its promise