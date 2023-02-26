Police Scotland make four arrests relating to Old Firm cup final clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four arrests for disorder and assault were made as Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers clashed in the Scottish League Cup final

Supporters of the Glasgow rivals were seen fighting outside the city’s Hampden Park stadium ahead of the ViaPlay Cup match.

The arrests do not relate to this incident, which is being investigated by officers – with Police Scotland also appealing to the two clubs and the footballing authorities to act.

Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, divisional commander for Greater Glasgow, said officers had “acted swiftly in challenging circumstances to prevent escalation and disperse those intent on disorder”.

The officer said the clash took place after fans of both clubs had been granted access to Hampden Park by the stadium operators to set up displays ahead of the game.

He stated: “At around 8.50am on Sunday February 26 2023, during this pre-arranged attendance, a disturbance took place outside the stadium involving supporters from both clubs.

“I commend the work of our officers who acted swiftly in challenging circumstances to prevent escalation and disperse those intent on disorder.”

He added: “No arrests could be made at the time and we will now be investigating the circumstances.

“I would expect the footballing authorities and both clubs will do likewise and take appropriate action.”

He added: “After the match police intervened or responded to a small number of incidents, including on Victoria Road, which were quickly resolved.

“Only four arrests were made for disorder-related offences and assault and I would like to thank the vast majority of supporters in attendance.”

He said Police Scotland operations for the match had continued into Sunday evening “with a proportionate plan to keep people safe”.

Celtic won the game 2-1, with a double from Kyogo Furuhashi securing victory for Ange Postecoglou’s side.