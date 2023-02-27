Three arrested after man, 21, dies in three-car crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three men have been arrested after a 21-year-old man died following a three-car crash in East Dunbartonshire.

The crash happened on Auchenhowie Road, Milngavie, at about 9.05pm on Sunday.

The 21-year-old, a backseat passenger in a Skoda Superb, died at the scene.

A girl, 16, who was in the backseat with him is in a critical condition at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow.

We are appealing for info following a fatal road crash Auchenhowie Road, Milngavie, around 9.05 pm last night. Info to police via 101. Please quote ref n0 3566/26/02 when calling.”https://t.co/UKDlO06XqW pic.twitter.com/DEtbQFGFxy — Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) February 27, 2023

The 19-year-old driver was seriously injured and is being treated in the same hospital.

Two other passengers, men aged 23 and 17, sustained minor injuries.

Police Scotland said the three men have been arrested and inquiries into the crash continue.

No one in the other two cars involved, an Audi A4 and a Ford Tourneo Classic, was injured.

Police Sergeant Jack Swindells said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage from Auchenhowie Road from around the time of the crash.

“Information can be passed to police via 101. Please quote reference number 3566 of Sunday February 26 2023, when calling.”