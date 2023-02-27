Three arrested after man, 21, dies in three-car crash By Press Association February 27 2023, 10.32am Police Scotland said three men have been arrested in connection with the crash (David Cheskin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Three men have been arrested after a 21-year-old man died following a three-car crash in East Dunbartonshire. The crash happened on Auchenhowie Road, Milngavie, at about 9.05pm on Sunday. The 21-year-old, a backseat passenger in a Skoda Superb, died at the scene. A girl, 16, who was in the backseat with him is in a critical condition at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow. We are appealing for info following a fatal road crash Auchenhowie Road, Milngavie, around 9.05 pm last night.Info to police via 101. Please quote ref n0 3566/26/02 when calling.”https://t.co/UKDlO06XqW pic.twitter.com/DEtbQFGFxy— Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) February 27, 2023 The 19-year-old driver was seriously injured and is being treated in the same hospital. Two other passengers, men aged 23 and 17, sustained minor injuries. Police Scotland said the three men have been arrested and inquiries into the crash continue. No one in the other two cars involved, an Audi A4 and a Ford Tourneo Classic, was injured. Police Sergeant Jack Swindells said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage from Auchenhowie Road from around the time of the crash. “Information can be passed to police via 101. Please quote reference number 3566 of Sunday February 26 2023, when calling.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 EXCLUSIVE: Craig Levein eyed for stunning Dundee United return after Liam Fox exit 3 2 Man arrested and taken to hospital after armed police called to Dundee multi ‘siege’ 3 Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency 4 Northern Lights stun with magical display above Dundee and Fife 5 Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl 6 Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face… 7 Man, 65, dies after industrial accident at Perthshire farm 8 Dundee budget: All key changes from brown bin permit hike to council tax rise 5 9 Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch 10 Perth paedophile paid to ‘direct’ child abuse livestreams from Philippines More from The Courier Top Dundee murder cop guilty of stalking faces career ruin Dundee harbour protesters use berthed city rig to attack oil drilling Dundee man stabbed partner through arm with kitchen knife All aboard the Boogie Bus - we're heading back to Deja Vu in Dundee Claims of racism double in Perth and Kinross schools Up to 60 Fife jobs created as 'pioneering' new recycling facility opens Dan Phillips red card: Callum Davidson explains why St Johnstone will NOT appeal Six Nations: Scotland 'can't wait' to take on nemesis Ireland after Paris battle Man to appear in court in connection with Perth disturbance Watch moment car goes up in flames on M90 near Kelty Editor's Picks Man arrested and taken to hospital after armed police called to Dundee multi ‘siege’ EXCLUSIVE: Craig Levein eyed for stunning Dundee United return after Liam Fox exit Construction begins on new Leven railway station as £116m project continues Man, 65, dies after industrial accident at Perthshire farm Relatives gather as new memorial honours victims of Dundee trawler sunk by Nazis Team who found Sir Ernest Shackleton’s lost ship Endurance after 100 years to speak in Perth Angus Council budget: Financial black hole deepens to £60 million ahead of crunch meeting Perth paedophile paid to ‘direct’ child abuse livestreams from Philippines Football referee taken to hospital after collapsing during Perthshire youth game Broughty Ferry active travel project costs double to £18m – but who pays for it? Most Commented 1 Dundee's Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went to meet his local voters 2 Dundee's roads not fit for ill-fated e-bike scheme, say city's cyclists 3 Major boost for Humza Yousaf as he secures backing of every Dundee SNP politician 4 Broughty Ferry active travel project costs double to £18m - but who pays for it? 5 Dundee budget: All key changes from brown bin permit hike to council tax rise 6 Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay? 7 COURIER OPINION: Embark Dundee e-bike scheme failed to deliver on its promise 8 SNP leadership front runner Humza Yousaf accused of breaking promises to cancer patients in Tayside 9 EXCLUSIVE: Craig Levein eyed for stunning Dundee United return after Liam Fox exit 10 Even more teacher strikes announced as we ask for your thoughts on the issue