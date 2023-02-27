Driver, 21, charged after speed clocked at 114mph on motorway

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A driver has been charged after being detected at speeds of up to 114mph on the A96 near Keith.

The 21-year-old man, who was driving a Volkswagen Golf, was charged nd a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

He was stopped at around 7pm on Sunday February 26 by police from the road policing division who were carrying out patrols in the area.

Inspector Scott Deans said: “The dangers of speeding are well-known and it is disappointing to see another driver grossly in excess of the speed limit, which in this case was 40mph through temporary roadworks.

“It is never appropriate or acceptable to drive at such high speeds and we will continue to carry out patrols in order to improve driver behaviour.”