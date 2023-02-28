Man dies after being found seriously injured in house

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has died in hospital after being found seriously injured at a property in Greenock.

Police Scotland said officers were called to an address at Nairn Road, Greenock, at around 1.15am on Tuesday.

On arrival they found a 37-year-old man seriously injured.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but died a short time later.

Police have said that they will be treating the death as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Detective Superintendent Cameron Miller, Police Scotland, said: “Our investigation is still at an early stage.

“Today, and over the coming days, there will be significant police activity with both uniform and detective officers present within the local area as well as specialist forensic teams, carrying out inquiries into this death.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was in Nairn Road or the immediate vicinity around 1.15am who may have seen anything suspicious or anyone who has any information relating to this incident.

“If anyone has dash-cam footage from the street or surrounding area during that time I would urge them to come forward.

“Anyone with information that may assist officers with their investigation can get in touch with police by phoning 101.

“Please quote reference number 0151 of Tuesday February 28 2023 when calling.

“If for any reason you do not wish to speak to police directly, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”