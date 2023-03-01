Police release image of man in connection with Rangers-Celtic match incident

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have released a photo of a man they believe holds relevant information to an incident which took place during a Rangers v Celtic football match last year.

The image shows a man who is white, in his late teens to early 20s, has dark hair and is wearing a dark-coloured top.

Officers believe he could help them with information on the incident of “culpable and reckless conduct” at Ibrox stadium on Sunday April 3 last year, during a match which Celtic won 2-1.

Police are calling on members of the public to contact them if they recognise the man in the photo.

Constable Aynsley McIntyre of Greater Glasgow Division said: “I would urge this man or anyone who has information relating to this incident to contact us.

Members of the public can contact Police Scotland by phoning 101 quoting incident number 0892 of April 3 2022. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”