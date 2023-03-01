Two injured and fireworks thrown at police in disturbance outside house

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people have been injured and five police cars damaged in a disturbance after hundreds of people gathered outside a house.

Bricks and fireworks were thrown at police officers as they tried to disperse a large crowd which gathered outside a property in Graham Road, Dumbarton, on Tuesday evening.

Police said they believe the group gathered there due to “inaccurate information circulating online”.

The occupants of the house were removed from the property by police, who were called to the scene at around 6.50pm.

Police said up to 300 people had gathered outside the property and refused to disperse when officers asked them to do so.

Two men were injured during the disturbance and one of them was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley for treatment.

Police have launched an investigation to trace those involved in the incident and are appealing for information.

Area Commander Chief Inspector Ryan McMurdo said: “What happened in Graham Road last night is totally unacceptable and I understand the fear and alarm it will have caused.

“I want to reassure the public a team of officers is working on the investigation to identify those involved and I have every confidence they will find those responsible.

“Due to last night’s incident, several police vehicles are out of service today, directly impacting local policing.

“As a police officer, I will always uphold the rights of those who wish to engage in a peaceful protest.

“However, when that behaviour descends into criminality, resulting in the scenes we witnessed last night, then I will act and ensure those responsible will face the consequences of their actions.”

Police said five police vehicles were damaged in the disturbance and will be out of action until they are repaired.

Detective Inspector Karen Cameron said: “We continue to carry out door-to-door inquiries and a search of the area will be conducted today.

“I would like to appeal to anyone with information or recorded footage of the incident to contact us.

“We have set up a mailbox for the public to contact us and email any images to OperationIridescent@scotland.police.uk.”

Police Scotland said that officers will remain in the area to provide reassurance for local residents.

The property has now been boarded up and is currently not in use.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2892 of February 28, 2023 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.