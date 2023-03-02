Man convicted of series of sexual offences is jailed for more than seven years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 46-year-old man has been sentenced to seven years and nine months in jail for serious sexual offences.

Colin Colley was sentenced at Aberdeen High Court on Wednesday.

He was convicted of a number of sexual and violent offences, including rape, following a police investigation.

He carried out the offences on women and a child in Renfrewshire between 2009 and 2020.

Detective Inspector Alexander Allardyce said: “Colley carried out these terrible crimes over a number of years and he will now face the consequences of his despicable actions in prison.

“The victims showed immense strength in coming forward and reporting Colley, and this continued throughout our investigation and the trial. I hope this sentencing will give these women some comfort and help them to move forward.

“We have detectives dedicated to investigating such offences, and no matter how much time has passed, please report it. You can be assured that you will be fully supported by officers and our partner agencies.”