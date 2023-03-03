Woman dies a month after crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Woman dies a month after crash

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 12.21pm Updated: March 3 2023, 12.44pm
The crash occurred in Glasgow city centre on February 2 (PA)
A pedestrian has died following a crash involving a car around four weeks ago.

The 64-year-old was critically injured in the collision with a grey VW Tiguan in Glasgow on Thursday February 2.

The crash happened on Elmbank Street at its junction with St Vincent Street at around 8.15pm.

The woman was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where she died on Wednesday March 1.

Police were unable to identify the woman for several days following the crash and appealed for information, but later managed to trace her family.

Road policing officer Pc Amanda McKay said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died and everyone affected by this crash.

“Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and I would like to thank everyone who has assisted so far.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information who has not yet spoken to us to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3467 of February 2.

