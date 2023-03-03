22-year-old man charged over Greenock death By Press Association March 3 2023, 8.29pm Neil Canney, who died in hospital (Handout/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Neil Canney in Greenock. The 37-year-old was found seriously injured in Nairn Road at around 1.15am on February 28. He was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he died a short time later. The 22-year-old is due to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close