22-year-old man charged over Greenock death

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Neil Canney in Greenock.

The 37-year-old was found seriously injured in Nairn Road at around 1.15am on February 28.

He was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he died a short time later.

The 22-year-old is due to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.