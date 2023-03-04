Charity reports 10% increase in calls for help amid cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charity reports 10% increase in calls for help amid cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
March 4 2023, 12.03am
Citizens Advice Scotland said people are concerned about energy bills (Jacob King/PA)
Calls to an advice helpline have risen by 10% on last year amid the “worst cost-of-living crisis in living memory”, a charity has warned.

Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) said people are “feeling the squeeze” as they face concerns about bills, particularly in relation to energy.

The latest figures show that in January, Scottish Citizens Advice Bureaux helped 22,345 people by providing more than 93,000 pieces of advice – a 10% increase in client numbers compared to the same month of 2022.

Gas and electricity advice was the top issue in January 2023, with people needing help more than 11,700 times as concerns around energy bills continued to dominate.

CAS’s online advice saw the highest number of page views outside of the pandemic, and the third highest number of page views ever in January with 247,594 users.

CAS chief executive Derek Mitchell said: “The worst cost-of-living crisis in living memory is driving increased demand for advice from CABs, with over 22,000 people getting help in January.

“Combined with record views of our online information pages, it is clear that people in Scotland are feeling the squeeze and are worried about their bills.

“In December energy advice overtook universal credit advice for the first time in our network, and this continued into January.

“Given that social security-related advice has dominated CAB demand since welfare reform in the early 2010s, this is significant.”

CAS said long-term trends point to two concerns around energy.

There has been a drop in people looking for energy efficiency advice due to the pandemic, but an increase in people needing advice regarding their debt to an energy supplier.

Mr Mitchell said: “People are seeking help around debt to their energy supplier more and more, with demand almost three times what it was before the pandemic.

“While that demand grows, online page views around energy efficiency has dropped.

“That may speak to people prioritising essential spending over home improvements, but it is a concern given Scotland’s net-zero aspirations, as well of the resilience of individual households to deal with spikes in energy bills in the future.

“Ultimately the cheapest energy is the energy you don’t use and well-insulated, energy-efficient homes can help deliver that.”

He urged anyone who is worried about bills and money to seek free, impartial and confidential advice from the Citizens Advice network, whether that is from a local office or the charity’s online resources.

