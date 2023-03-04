Charity reports 10% increase in calls for help amid cost-of-living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Calls to an advice helpline have risen by 10% on last year amid the “worst cost-of-living crisis in living memory”, a charity has warned.

Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) said people are “feeling the squeeze” as they face concerns about bills, particularly in relation to energy.

The latest figures show that in January, Scottish Citizens Advice Bureaux helped 22,345 people by providing more than 93,000 pieces of advice – a 10% increase in client numbers compared to the same month of 2022.

Gas and electricity advice was the top issue in January 2023, with people needing help more than 11,700 times as concerns around energy bills continued to dominate.

CAS’s online advice saw the highest number of page views outside of the pandemic, and the third highest number of page views ever in January with 247,594 users.

CAS chief executive Derek Mitchell said: “The worst cost-of-living crisis in living memory is driving increased demand for advice from CABs, with over 22,000 people getting help in January.

“Combined with record views of our online information pages, it is clear that people in Scotland are feeling the squeeze and are worried about their bills.

“In December energy advice overtook universal credit advice for the first time in our network, and this continued into January.

“Given that social security-related advice has dominated CAB demand since welfare reform in the early 2010s, this is significant.”

CAS said long-term trends point to two concerns around energy.

If you are worried about energy bills and the cost of living, the Citizens Advice network is here for you this winter 💙 — Citizens Advice Scotland (@CitAdviceScot) December 19, 2022

There has been a drop in people looking for energy efficiency advice due to the pandemic, but an increase in people needing advice regarding their debt to an energy supplier.

Mr Mitchell said: “People are seeking help around debt to their energy supplier more and more, with demand almost three times what it was before the pandemic.

“While that demand grows, online page views around energy efficiency has dropped.

“That may speak to people prioritising essential spending over home improvements, but it is a concern given Scotland’s net-zero aspirations, as well of the resilience of individual households to deal with spikes in energy bills in the future.

“Ultimately the cheapest energy is the energy you don’t use and well-insulated, energy-efficient homes can help deliver that.”

He urged anyone who is worried about bills and money to seek free, impartial and confidential advice from the Citizens Advice network, whether that is from a local office or the charity’s online resources.