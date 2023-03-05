Motorcycle passenger seriously injured in crash with car

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorcycle passenger is in serious condition in hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Aberdeen.

The collision, which involved a blue Yamaha motorcycle and a grey Mercedes car, happened in Great Northern Road at its junction with Fullarton Court at around 8.15pm on Saturday.

A 25-year-old woman, the pillion passenger on the motorcycle, was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where medical staff described her condition as serious but stable.

There were no reports of any other injuries.

Police are appealing for information about the crash near the Haudagain Roundabout.

Sergeant Peter Henderson, of the Roads Policing Unit, Inverurie, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw either vehicle in the area prior to the crash.

“We’d also be keen to hear from anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting reference number 3277 of Saturday March 4.