Police appeal after ‘crossbow’ damages parked car

An arrow thought to have been fired from a crossbow has been found in a car door, sparking a police investigation.

Detectives believe the incident happened between 6pm and 11pm on Saturday when the car was parked and unoccupied on Lochleven Terrace in Lochgelly, Fife.

They are appealing for information as they try to establish what happened.

Police are appealing for information after what is believed to have been a crossbow was fired at a parked car on Lochleven Terrace, Lochgelly. The incident is believed to have taken place between 6pm and 11pm on Saturday, 4 March, 2023. READ MORE: https://t.co/fYjSBx1HJv pic.twitter.com/0cdkcUXGka — Fife Police (@FifePolice) March 5, 2023

Detective Sergeant Tommy Stenhouse, from Dunfermline CID, said: “We received a report of an arrow being found in the door of a parked, unoccupied car and are carrying out inquiries into the circumstances.

“We’d ask anyone with information, or who may have been in the Lochleven Terrace area on Saturday evening, to please call police on 101, quoting incident 4085 of 4 March, 2023.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”