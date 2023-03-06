New scheme aims to protect children from serious organised crime groups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New scheme aims to protect children from serious organised crime groups

By Press Association
March 6 2023, 12.04am
The initiative aims to protect young people from being exploited by serious organised crime groups (Alan Simpson/PA)
The initiative aims to protect young people from being exploited by serious organised crime groups (Alan Simpson/PA)

A new scheme to protect children and young people from being exploited by serious organised crime groups is being developed by the prosecution service and other partners.

It will aim to raise awareness of criminal exploitation and encourage relevant agencies to share information so that they can intervene early and protect young people from being drawn into criminality.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) is collaborating with law enforcement and third sector partners including Action for Children to develop the pilot scheme.

The initiative is being taken forward under the auspices of the Scottish Government’s Serious Organised Crime Taskforce.

Ruth Charteris KC
Solicitor General Ruth Charteris KC said serious organised crime carries a very human price (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s Solicitor General Ruth Charteris KC said: “Organised crime creates a pernicious danger to communities throughout Scotland and adversely affects all those who live in these communities.

“It carries a very human price and inflicts a very damaging toll on many people.

“We are working closely with stakeholders and partner agencies to protect children and young people from being enticed into organised crime and keep them safe from harm.

“Greater sharing of information will ensure agencies have the full picture and will assist in diverting young people from involvement in criminality.”

The Solicitor General’s comments come following her recent visit to the offices of Action for Children in Edinburgh to see how the charity’s long-running Serious Organised Crime Early Intervention Service protects vulnerable young people from being exploited by organised crime groups.

The programme first launched in Glasgow in 2013 and has since expanded to Cardiff, Newcastle, Edinburgh and Dundee.

It uses peer mentors with lived experience of serious organised crime to reach and engage meaningfully with young people who are at risk of being exploited.

Paul Carberry, chief executive of Action for Children, helped create the programme and has overseen its expansion and development.

He said: “Organised crime has a disproportionately high impact on the most disadvantaged, marginalised communities throughout the UK and has a significant cost implication if it is not addressed early.

“Working in collaboration with partner agencies has also been crucial in our ability to effectively address the issue early on.

“The success we have witnessed with our programme is a testament to this and illustrates the effectiveness of a proactive action which aims to give young people possible alternatives and the possibility of a brighter future.”

Stephen McGowan, COPFS deputy crown agent for serious casework, said the multi-agency pilot scheme would focus on raising awareness about criminal exploitation and disrupting efforts by Serious Organised Crime Groups (SOCG) to recruit children and young people.

He said: “Training and awareness-raising has an important role to play in addressing common misconceptions about young people who are targeted by criminal gangs.

“This includes ensuring frontline police and prosecutors are aware of the potential for young individuals who are committing criminal offences to be the victims of trafficking and exploitation.

“Our priority is to work with our partners in the SOC Taskforce to ensure that Scotland is a hostile environment for anyone committing serious organised crime or seeking to involve children or young people in criminality.”

