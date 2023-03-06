Second man charged over fatal shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Second man charged over fatal shooting

By Press Association
March 6 2023, 8.49am
Neil Canney was shot on the doorstep of his home in Nairn Road in Greenock, in what police described as a targeted attack (Family handout/Police Scotland/PA)
Neil Canney was shot on the doorstep of his home in Nairn Road in Greenock, in what police described as a targeted attack (Family handout/Police Scotland/PA)

A second man has been charged after a father was shot dead on his doorstep in Greenock.

Neil Canney, 37, was seriously injured at his home in Nairn Road in the Inverclyde town in the early hours of Tuesday February 28 and died later in hospital.

A 28-year-old was charged on Monday, after a 22-year-old was charged on Friday.

The two men are set to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the death.

Detective Superintendent Cameron Miller previously described the incident as “hugely traumatic” for the family and friends of Mr Canney, with “young children present” inside the house at the time of the shooting.

Neil Canney death
Police in Nairn Road in Greenock following the shooting (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Police said it was a “targeted attack”, and nobody else was injured in the shooting.

The force said a report is being prepared for the Procurator Fiscal.

