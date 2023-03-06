Next first minister urged to ‘pick up the pace’ in tackling climate change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Next first minister urged to ‘pick up the pace’ in tackling climate change

By Press Association
March 6 2023, 10.01am
Organisations are calling for more action to tackle climate change (Danny Lawson/PA)
Environmental groups are calling on the SNP leadership candidates to commit to “urgently pick up the pace” in tackling climate change if they become first minister.

Coalitions representing more 100 Scottish organisations have written to Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan urging them to “prioritise tackling the climate and nature crises” if they are selected.

In the letter, Stop Climate Chaos Scotland and Scottish Environment Link acknowledge the “positive actions” taken under Nicola Sturgeon’s leadership.

They said these included passing ambitious climate targets legislation, providing international leadership on wildlife protection and committing finance to help address climate-change-induced Loss and Damage.

Scottish National Party leadership election
Kate Forbes, (left) Ash Regan and Humza Yousaf are running to be the next SNP leader (Paul Campbell/PA)

However they said that the next first minister must build on this through measures such as delivering faster action to reduce emissions and taking an unequivocal stance against any new oil and gas licences in the North Sea.

Mike Robinson, chairman of Stop Climate Chaos Scotland, said: “Scotland’s next first minister must renew and deepen Scotland’s status as a credible climate champion both at home and internationally.

“While Scotland is seen by many as a leader on climate, the reality is that progress has been nowhere near fast enough.

“With seven of the last 11 emission reduction targets missed, all three candidates to be the next first minister should publicly commit to prioritising climate action and that they would urgently pick up the pace of delivering solutions, if elected.

“The good news is that many of these positive changes bring wider benefits and would also address the other overlapping crises we face, through making our homes warmer, tackling inequality and securing more sustainable jobs.”

The letter identifies several key opportunities for the new first minister to drive action on climate and nature, such as the Scottish Government’s new Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan, the upcoming Climate Change Plan and reform to agricultural support.

It says that sustained new investment is needed to tackle the climate and nature emergencies and emphasises the need to review the fiscal measures available to raise new and additional sources of finance by making polluters pay for their damage.

Deborah Long, chief officer at Scottish Environment Link, said: “Protecting our environment is the biggest challenge facing humanity, and it’s essential that those seeking to be First Minister commit to treating the planet as a priority.

“This is a vital decade for action – and there are enormous opportunities for Scotland to restore iconic habitats and protect the abundance and diversity of our wildlife.

“We all depend on a healthy natural environment, and nature is the first line of defence against climate change. But Scotland has suffered a high rate of historic nature loss and faces even bigger threats today.

“We hope that all political leaders can embrace this challenge.“

