Next first minister urged to ‘pick up the pace’ in tackling climate change

Environmental groups are calling on the SNP leadership candidates to commit to “urgently pick up the pace” in tackling climate change if they become first minister.

Coalitions representing more 100 Scottish organisations have written to Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan urging them to “prioritise tackling the climate and nature crises” if they are selected.

In the letter, Stop Climate Chaos Scotland and Scottish Environment Link acknowledge the “positive actions” taken under Nicola Sturgeon’s leadership.

They said these included passing ambitious climate targets legislation, providing international leadership on wildlife protection and committing finance to help address climate-change-induced Loss and Damage.

Kate Forbes, (left) Ash Regan and Humza Yousaf are running to be the next SNP leader (Paul Campbell/PA)

However they said that the next first minister must build on this through measures such as delivering faster action to reduce emissions and taking an unequivocal stance against any new oil and gas licences in the North Sea.

Mike Robinson, chairman of Stop Climate Chaos Scotland, said: “Scotland’s next first minister must renew and deepen Scotland’s status as a credible climate champion both at home and internationally.

“While Scotland is seen by many as a leader on climate, the reality is that progress has been nowhere near fast enough.

“With seven of the last 11 emission reduction targets missed, all three candidates to be the next first minister should publicly commit to prioritising climate action and that they would urgently pick up the pace of delivering solutions, if elected.

“The good news is that many of these positive changes bring wider benefits and would also address the other overlapping crises we face, through making our homes warmer, tackling inequality and securing more sustainable jobs.”

The letter identifies several key opportunities for the new first minister to drive action on climate and nature, such as the Scottish Government’s new Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan, the upcoming Climate Change Plan and reform to agricultural support.

It says that sustained new investment is needed to tackle the climate and nature emergencies and emphasises the need to review the fiscal measures available to raise new and additional sources of finance by making polluters pay for their damage.

Deborah Long, chief officer at Scottish Environment Link, said: “Protecting our environment is the biggest challenge facing humanity, and it’s essential that those seeking to be First Minister commit to treating the planet as a priority.

“This is a vital decade for action – and there are enormous opportunities for Scotland to restore iconic habitats and protect the abundance and diversity of our wildlife.

“We all depend on a healthy natural environment, and nature is the first line of defence against climate change. But Scotland has suffered a high rate of historic nature loss and faces even bigger threats today.

“We hope that all political leaders can embrace this challenge.“